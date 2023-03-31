Ancient Roman cult room found in England, 1,800-year-old trash dump discovered in France, thousands of mummified animals unearthed in Egypt.

1,800-Year-Old Roman Chamber With An Altar Once Used By Fertility Cults Found Underneath A Cathedral In England

Archaeologists in England just uncovered an ancient Roman chamber used for cult ceremonies hidden right below Leicester Cathedral. Measuring just 13 feet across and accessible only by a narrow passageway, this subterranean room was presumably used by “fertility and mystery cults” to hold intimate rituals in honor of deities like Bacchus, god of wine and ecstasy. Researchers even uncovered the surviving half of the chamber’s altar, measuring in at nearly a foot high and adorned with decorative moldings on three sides.

See more from this astonishing discovery here.

Archaeologists Sifting Through A Roman Trash Heap Just Uncovered A Trove Of Artifacts Up To 1,800 Years Old

Archaeologists in France have discovered a trove of relics dating back to 1,800 years ago, including figures of the goddess Venus, coins, and clothespins. The discovery was made in the French city of Rennes, in a Roman shale quarry that was later repurposed as a trash dump.

Researchers determined that this quarry-turned-dump was likely important in constructing Rennes, then known as Condate Riedonum, at the time of its founding during the first century C.E.

Dig deeper in this report.

Archaeologists Uncover Thousands Of Ram Heads Inside An Ancient Egyptian Temple Dedicated To Ramses II

A team of archaeologists from New York University’s Institute for the Study of the Ancient World just made an incredible find in Abydos, Egypt: thousands of animal remains, including 2,000 ram heads. These mummified body parts were made as offerings to the Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II long after his death.

The animals — which also included goats, dogs, cows, deer, and an ostrich — were uncovered in a newly discovered warehouse room in an ancient temple dedicated to Ramses II.

Read on here.