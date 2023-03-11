Ancient sphinx unearthed in Egypt, Celtic figure with oversized phallus found in England, new moai statue uncovered on Easter Island.

1,500-Year-Old Sphinx With A Smiling Face And A Cobra Headdress Unearthed At Egypt’s Temple Of Dendera

Archaeologists digging at the Egyptian Temple of Dendera just uncovered a 1,500-year-old sphinx. This statue is still in such good condition that archaeologists were able to not only see the smile adorning its face but also the carefully sculpted dimples on either side of its mouth. Furthermore, experts believe that the sphinx depicts the Roman Emperor Claudius, who also ruled Egypt from 41 C.E. to 54 C.E.

English Metal Detectorists Stumble Across A 2,000-Year-Old Figurine With An Oversized Phallus

While combing through a field in Haconby, Lincolnshire in 2022, Paul Shepheard suddenly got a signal from his metal detector. His wife, Joanne, had just found a Medieval penny, so Paul eagerly dug into the dirt — and unearthed a 2,000-year-old figurine with an oversized phallus.

New Easter Island Moai Statue Discovered At The Bottom Of A Dry Lake Bed

Moai statues are among the most famous and iconic sculptures in the world, with hundreds of these stone behemoths adorning the landscape of Rapa Nui, more commonly known as Easter Island. But although the moai are protected as part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, a swath of environmental factors threaten to damage them.

Among these environmental threats are coastal erosion, rising sea levels, and fires brought on by human-caused climate change. In fact, in October 2022, a fire burned roughly 250 acres of land across Easter Island and caused significant damage to the moai near the Rano Raraku volcano.

However, researchers investigating the area where the fire occurred recently came upon a remarkable find: a previously undiscovered moai lying on its side in a dried-up volcanic crater lake.

