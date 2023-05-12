Ancient sunken road discovered near Croatia, Stone Age dagger found in Norway, mass grave from 7,000 years ago unearthed in Oman.

7,000-Year-Old Road That Once Linked Two Neolithic Settlements Found On The Floor Of The Mediterranean

A 7,000-year-old sunken road was just discovered by divers at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. Though it’s located right off the southern coast of Croatia at a depth of only 13 feet, the road went unnoticed since the Stone Age. The road’s stone slabs have remained in near-perfect condition for millennia because it was protected from waves and erosion by the surrounding islands.

An Eight-Year-Old Girl In Norway Just Found A Dagger From The Stone Age Outside Her School

A young girl in Norway made a remarkable discovery while playing outside near her school — a 3,700-year-old flint dagger crafted during the Stone Age.

The eight-year-old, identified only as Elise, said in, “I was going to pick up a piece of glass, and then the stone was there. It was nice.”

Excited by the find, Elise showed the stone object to her teacher, Karen Drange. Dragne noted, however, that the nearly five-inch-long object was no mere stone — in fact, it looked ancient.

Archaeologists In Oman Just Uncovered A Mass Grave From 7,000 Years Ago

Ten years ago, satellite photos picked up some curious images in the middle of the Omani desert. Now, a team of archaeologists from the Czech Republic’s Institute of Archaeology has investigated the site and uncovered — among other things — a Neolithic tomb from 7,000 years ago.

