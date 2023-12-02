Massive coin trove found at ancient shrine in Pakistan, thousands of animal bones discovered in Iron Age sacrifice pit in Spain, 1,400-year-old pagan temple uncovered in England.

An Ancient Ball Made Up Of 1,500 Coins Fused Together Was Unearthed At A Shrine In Pakistan

Known as the “Mound of the Dead,” the lost city of Mohenjo-Daro in southeastern Pakistan dates back to approximately 2500 B.C.E. Built by the Indus Valley Civilization, one of the oldest in world history, the city flourished until about 1800 B.C.E., when it was largely abandoned. It wasn’t until some 2,000 years later that the area saw new construction in the form of a vast Buddhist shrine built by the Kushan Empire. And though that shrine flourished for centuries, it too was abandoned in about 500 C.E., after which it sat largely untouched for centuries until its rediscovery by archaeologists in the 1920s.

Now, workers salvaging a collapsed wall at this ancient shrine have uncovered a massive trove of 2,000-year-old coins. Though there are approximately 1,500 coins, they had corroded over the centuries and fused together inside the pot in which they’d been placed, resulting in a single ball that weighs in at 12 pounds.

Archaeologists Discover Thousands Of Animal Bones In An Iron Age Sacrifice Pit In Spain

Archaeologists in Spain recently uncovered incredibly rare evidence of mass, ritual animal sacrifice dating back to the 5th century B.C.E. at the Casas del Turuñuelo archaeological site.

The team unearthed 6,770 ancient bones belonging to at least 52 different animals, including 41 horses, six cows, four pigs, and one dog.

Archaeologists Just Discovered The Possible Remains Of A 1,400-Year-Old Pagan Temple In England

Archaeologists in England have unearthed what they believe to be a pre-Christian pagan temple in a “rare and remarkable” discovery.

The 1,400-year-old structure was discovered in Rendlesham, a village in Suffolk, just four miles from the notable Sutton Hoo burial site. Indeed, experts believe there may even be a connection between the two locations.

Christopher Scull, an archaeologist and professor at Cardiff University and University College London who led the excavations, said the wooden building was likely “a pre-Christian temple or cult house from the period of the Kingdom of East Anglia, when Norfolk and Suffolk was a small independent kingdom of the Angles.”

