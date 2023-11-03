Ancient bull deity statue unearthed in Iraq, 7,000-year-old shark tooth knives found in Indonesia, 400-year-old prosthetic hand discovered in Germany.

Archaeologists Unearth 2,700-Year-Old Statue Of Assyrian Bull Deity In Iraq

Archaeologists in northern Iraq just unearthed an enormous 2,700-year-old statue of an Assyrian deity at the site of the ancient city of Dur-Sharrukin. Known as a lamassu, this creature had the head of a human, the body of a bull, and the wings of a bird — an imposing figure that would stand at the gates of palaces and cities throughout ancient Assyria. This particular lamassu was built during the reign of Sargon II and once guarded the gates of Dur-Sharrukin.

Archaeologists Discover 7,000-Year-Old Shark Tooth Knives In Indonesia

Archaeologists conducting excavations on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi have made a remarkable find: 7,000-year-old shark teeth that were likely used by ancient people for rituals or warfare.

The two sets of shark teeth were discovered in caves in southwestern Sulawesi. They were likely utilized by the Toalean people, an “enigmatic foraging society” that lived on the island as early as 8,000 years ago.

Archaeologists In Germany Just Unearthed A 400-Year-Old Skeleton That Had A Prosthetic Hand

A 400-year-old skeleton with a prosthetic hand was just discovered at an archaeological site in Germany.

After examination, the skeleton was determined to be a man who would have been between 30 and 50 years old at the time of his death, which is believed to have been between 1450 and 1620 C.E.

The prosthetic on his hand is made of iron and non-ferrous metal. It is believed it would have been covered with leather, and archaeologists found gauze-like cloth inside the prosthetic for cushioning.

