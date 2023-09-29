This Week In History News, Sept. 24 – 30

By All That's Interesting | Edited By John Kuroski
Published September 29, 2023

World's oldest whisky found in a Scottish castle, unknown ancient language discovered on tablets in Turkey, 2,000-year-old makeup unearthed in the ruins of a Roman city.

World’s Oldest Whisky Found Inside A 750-Year-Old Scottish Castle

Oldest Scotch Whisky In The World

Whisky Auctioneer“It’s unlikely we will ever see anything like this again,” said Blair Castle trustee Bertie Troughton.

For some 750 years, Blair Castle has stood near the village of Blair Atholl in the Scottish Highlands. The ancestral home of Clan Murray and the seat of the Duke of Atholl, this castle and its inhabitants have shaped much of Scotland’s history for hundreds of years, especially during the bloody wars and uprisings of the 17th and 18th centuries.

Now, Blair Castle has carved out another place in history as the home of what’s believed to be the oldest whisky in the world. While looking behind a hidden cellar door, castle trustee Bertie Troughton recently found 40 bottles of Scotch thought to have been distilled in 1833 and bottled in 1841. “They just look so magical with all the dust and history pouring out of them,” Troughton said. “It’s unlikely we will ever see anything like this again.”

See more here.

Archaeologists In Turkey Discover A Long-Lost Ancient Language On Cuneiform Tablets

Hittite Tablet Dig Site

Andreas Schachner/Deutsches Archäologisches InstitutThe Boğazköy-Hattusha archaeological site has been home to several important discoveries from the Hittite Empire.

Excavations in the ancient city of Boğazköy-Hattusha in Turkey just revealed a tablet that contains a previously unknown Indo-European language.

Translation and identification of the language will take time, but specialists confirmed the language belongs to the family of Anatolian-Indo-European languages and is likely the language of the land of Kalašma, an ancient city in current-day northwestern Turkey.

Dig deeper in this report.

A Trove Of 2,000-Year-Old Makeup And Hair Accessories Was Found In The Ruins Of An Ancient Roman City

Makeup Pigment Samples

Anadolu AjansiArchaeologists found makeup fragments in brightly-colored hues in the remains of a cosmetics shop in Aizanoi.

Archaeologists recently unearthed the remains of a Roman cosmetic and jewelry shop in Turkey at the site of the ancient city of Aizanoi.

“We determined that the place we completely uncovered was a shop that sold cosmetic products such as perfumes, jewelry, and makeup materials,” said excavation head Gokhan Coskun said. “During the excavation here, we encountered a large number of perfume bottles. In addition to these, there are jewelry items. Among these, there are various beads belonging to products such as hairpins and necklaces used by women.”

Read on here.

All That's Interesting
All That's Interesting
A New York-based publisher established in 2010, All That's Interesting brings together subject-level experts in history, true crime, and science to share stories that illuminate our world.
You might also like