World's oldest whisky found in a Scottish castle, unknown ancient language discovered on tablets in Turkey, 2,000-year-old makeup unearthed in the ruins of a Roman city.

World’s Oldest Whisky Found Inside A 750-Year-Old Scottish Castle

For some 750 years, Blair Castle has stood near the village of Blair Atholl in the Scottish Highlands. The ancestral home of Clan Murray and the seat of the Duke of Atholl, this castle and its inhabitants have shaped much of Scotland’s history for hundreds of years, especially during the bloody wars and uprisings of the 17th and 18th centuries.

Now, Blair Castle has carved out another place in history as the home of what’s believed to be the oldest whisky in the world. While looking behind a hidden cellar door, castle trustee Bertie Troughton recently found 40 bottles of Scotch thought to have been distilled in 1833 and bottled in 1841. “They just look so magical with all the dust and history pouring out of them,” Troughton said. “It’s unlikely we will ever see anything like this again.”

Archaeologists In Turkey Discover A Long-Lost Ancient Language On Cuneiform Tablets

Excavations in the ancient city of Boğazköy-Hattusha in Turkey just revealed a tablet that contains a previously unknown Indo-European language.

Translation and identification of the language will take time, but specialists confirmed the language belongs to the family of Anatolian-Indo-European languages and is likely the language of the land of Kalašma, an ancient city in current-day northwestern Turkey.

A Trove Of 2,000-Year-Old Makeup And Hair Accessories Was Found In The Ruins Of An Ancient Roman City

Archaeologists recently unearthed the remains of a Roman cosmetic and jewelry shop in Turkey at the site of the ancient city of Aizanoi.

“We determined that the place we completely uncovered was a shop that sold cosmetic products such as perfumes, jewelry, and makeup materials,” said excavation head Gokhan Coskun said. “During the excavation here, we encountered a large number of perfume bottles. In addition to these, there are jewelry items. Among these, there are various beads belonging to products such as hairpins and necklaces used by women.”

