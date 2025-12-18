An ‘Otherworldly’ Lord Of The Rings-Inspired Mansion Is Up For Sale In Utah For $43 Million

Located in the South Fork region of Provo Canyon, the home measures 23,000 square feet and sits on about 30 acres of property.

A home inspired by The Lord of the Rings is up for sale in Utah.

The 23,000-square-foot mansion boasts design elements intentionally picked out to make the space feel reminiscent of Middle-earth, including a “hobbit” door and breathtaking towers. The house also includes luxurious amenities like a whimsical library, a climbing wall, a golf simulator, and a sauna.

The property is located in the South Fork area of Provo Canyon, with a stunning view of the nearby Mount Timpanogos. With all of those features, plus six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, it’s no surprise that the home is selling for a pretty penny. The mansion has been listed for $43 million.

A $43 Million Tolkien-Inspired Home In Utah

The home was built in 2014, initially designed for a young couple. That couple has since moved to Hawaii, and the current owners purchased the house in 2017. Since they’re looking to downsize, the mansion is back on the market.

According to Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom house was designed by Michael Upwall. Upwall described the landscape of the property as “a really magical place.”

“That otherworldliness took me to Middle-earth a little bit,” he told Homes.com of visiting the area for the first time.

This sense of wonder helped inform the home’s hobbit dwelling-inspired features. One of the most obvious sources of inspiration is Bilbo Baggins’ circular front door, which was adopted as the main entrance of the Utah home.

But that’s not where The Lord of the Rings inspiration ends. The home also has tower elements — though it does not draw from the Barad-dûr or the Dark Tower. Instead, the tower designs are supposed to invoke the magical lands of hobbits, elves, and giants from across J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy world.

“There are definitely vertical elements that kind of hopefully pepper your experience,” Upwall said. “All of this should be happening subconsciously. You don’t want any of these to jump out and say, ‘I am a tower from The Lord of the Rings,’ or ‘I am Bilbo Baggins’ door.'”

The designs are all meant to make the owners and visitors feel comfortable. And while the space has plenty of rustic, fantasy-inspired details, the home still offers numerous modern perks, like a climbing wall, golf simulator, racquetball courts, a game lounge, and an outdoor pool with a pool house.

The Lord Of The Rings House Is Among The Most Impressive Homes In Utah

After the house was completed in 2014, the first couple who owned the property sold it only three years later, opting for a home in Hawaii instead. The 2017 sale reportedly broke records at the time when it sold for $13.5 million, making it the most expensive home in Utah outside of Park City.

Julie and Greg Cook are the current owners of the property. The couple reportedly use the property as a second home, and they decided to sell it in an effort to downsize. (Greg Cook is the co-founder of doTERRA, a multi-level marketing aromatherapy company based in Pleasant Grove, Utah.)

While purchasing this now $43 million home may require all of Erebor’s gold, it’s actually not the most expensive house on the market in Utah. Currently, that title belongs to a home in the mountains of Morgan County, which went up for sale back in June for a whopping $72.5 million.

In addition, a large home near Utah’s Deer Valley that was used as the backdrop in the HBO film Mountainhead recently sold for $60 million in 2024. That property was originally listed for $65 million.

