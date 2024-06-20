This Great Dane Named Kevin Was Just Named The Tallest Dog By Guinness World Records

Kevin succeeded the previous record holder, Zeus, after the latter's tragic death last year at the age of three.

Kevin, a Great Dane from West Des Moines, Iowa, was recently named the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records. Measuring three feet and two inches from his feet to his withers, Kevin, on all fours, stands about the height of a three-year-old child. The average Great Dane measures two feet, six inches.

According to an announcement from Guinness World Records, Kevin is succeeding the previous record holder, Zeus, who tragically died last year at just three years old.

Kevin, The World’s Tallest Dog

Kevin lives in the West Des Moines home of Tracy and Roger Wolfe and their children Alexander, 12, and Ava, 10. In addition to Kevin, the family also owns three other dogs and four cats, as well as several chickens, goats, and horses.

Kevin’s family describes him as “the epitome of a gentle giant.”

“In fact, he is scared of most things,” Tracy told Guinness. “He is terrified of the vacuum. He won’t let it come within six feet of him! He will jump and run to get away from it.”

Guinness representatives noted that Kevin was even startled by the measuring tape they used to verify his height.

Tracy added that Kevin doesn’t seem to realize quite how big he is. She described him as a “big baby” who will try to squeeze into small beds or sit on the family’s laps. He loves cuddling and sleeping on the couch, and even “tattles” on anyone who is lying in his spot. But despite Kevin’s affinity for lazing about, he’s rather particular about how he does it.

“He doesn’t love to actually sit,” Tracy said. “He will either stand or he will lay down. I think his legs are too long. He will also back his rear end up and sit his back end on my lap. He can then keep his front feet on the ground in front of him.”

Kevin Is “Funny” And “Super Duper Friendly”

The Wolfes first met Kevin shortly after the loss of their previous Great Dane, Cora. Both were black mantle Danes, and Tracy said Kevin reminded them so much of Cora that they just had to go see him.

“The timing was just perfect for us,” she said. “I wouldn’t have looked at getting a Great Dane for a while, after losing our previous. But the kids were little, and I thought a puppy would be great for them.”

Since then, the Wolfes said, Kevin has been a perfect addition to the family and has developed an especially close relationship with Alexander.

“Kevin’s favorite activity is probably taking naps. Holding the couch down is his favorite pastime, I think,” Tracy said. “Kevin is funny and he is super duper friendly. In fact, overly friendly. You don’t want to keep your mouth open too much when he’s around… But everybody loves seeing him as long as they don’t get whipped by his tail.”

Kevin eats between six and 10 cups of food each day, and Tracy said he can be “stubborn” and “naughty” when it comes to food, but he is otherwise a “pretty good kid.”

The family also expressed excitement over Kevin’s record-setting height.

“To officially have Kevin as the world’s tallest dog is really exciting for our family,” Tracy said. “It’s funny because as a puppy, we just kept thinking, ‘He just keeps growing and growing.'”

