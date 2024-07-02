Wild Thang, an eight-year-old Pekingese from Oregon, finally won first place in the World's Ugliest Dog contest after competing for five years and coming in second three times.

On June 21, 2024, judges at the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California, announced this year’s winners. The first-place prize went to an eight-year-old Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Wild Thang, who has competed in the competition five times, suffered a serious illness as a puppy that led to his unique appearance. Now, his owner hopes that his newfound fame will highlight their philanthropic work, including promoting adoption from pet shelters and raising funds to evacuate dogs from war zones.

Wild Thang Wins First Place At The World’s Ugliest Dog Competition

Wild Thang, an eight-year-old Pekingese from Coos Bay, Oregon, was named this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog. The competition has been held for over 50 years and serves to “celebrate the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique,” according to the official website of the Sonoma-Marin Fair, where the contest takes place.

The single-day competition begins with pre-contest entertainment and the chance to adopt dogs. Owners with competing pups then show off their pooches to the judges for evaluation and receive their awards.

Wild Thang had competed for the past five years, earning second place three times. This year, the pooch got the spotlight.

“He was a fan favorite… he’s kind of like the bridesmaid and never the bride,” judge Fiona Ma told the Associated Press. “He really tugged at our heartstrings and deserved to win.”

After his win, Wild Thang’s owner, Ann Lewis, collected the $5,000 prize and made an appearance with him on The Today Show in New York. Wild Thang also scored a deal with Mug Root Beer to print his face on limited edition cans.

All of the new press has given Wild Thang and his owner the chance to raise awareness for Pekingese dogs stuck in war zones around the world. So far, Lewis has raised funds to evacuate seven Pekingese pups from Ukraine.

But how did Wild Thang become the world’s “ugliest” dog?

Wild Thang Overcomes Struggle And Becomes A Star

Wild Thang’s unique appearance is a result of an illness he contracted as a puppy from a foster dog. At just 10 weeks old, Wild Thang was diagnosed with canine distemper, a dangerous virus that prevented the growth of his teeth and caused a muscular disorder in one of his legs.

Because he has no teeth, Wild Thang’s tongue permanently hangs out of his mouth, and his right front leg constantly paddles. His owner hopes that Wild Thang serves as a reminder for people to vaccinate their dogs to prevent them from suffering the effects of serious illness.

Despite his struggle, Wild Thang is reportedly a very happy pooch who enjoys people, toys, and other dogs. He even has an Instagram account where his fans can keep up to date with his public appearances and admire his unique look.

“He’s never had a hair cut, so that is the way he is,” judge Fiona Ma noted. “He is just a sweet dog — I was just holding him and he loves to be held and cuddled. That’s part of it, these rescue dogs, they just need forever homes, so please adopt, don’t shop.”

