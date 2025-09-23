Paleontologists Discover The Fossilized Remains Of The Oldest Known Dome-Headed Dinosaur Sticking Out Of A Cliff In Mongolia

"This specimen is a once-in-a-lifetime discovery."

Paleontologists in Mongolia have discovered a new dome-headed dinosaur species, and it’s notable for both its age and its condition.

The species, called Zavacephale rinpoche, is the earliest known dome-headed dinosaur in the pachycephalosaur group. The discovery was made after a nearly complete fossil in excellent condition was unearthed from a cliff in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia and thoroughly examined.

The newly found pachycephalosaur species signified that these dome-headed dinosaurs emerged earlier than previously thought. Thanks to the great preservation, the specimen also presents a unique opportunity for paleontologists to fill in crucial gaps about the creature’s evolution.

The Dome-Headed Dinosaur Roamed The Gobi Desert Millions Of Years Ago

The research team outlined their findings on Z. rinpoche in a new study published in Nature. The fossil was uncovered in the Gobi Desert by study lead author Tsogtbaatar Chinzorig, who found it near his tent at the dig site.

Not only was the fossil in exceptional condition, but it also turned out to be the oldest known pachycephalosaur fossil. Researchers estimate that it is somewhere between 108 million and 115 million years old.

This likely makes the specimen approximately 15 million years older than other previously unearthed pachycephalosaur fossils.

The Z. rinpoche fossil is only about three feet long, indicating that it died when it was still a juvenile. It’s estimated that most adult pachycephalosaurs could measure up to 14 feet long and seven feet tall.

Previously, most of what paleontologists knew about dome-headed dinosaurs had to do with their uniquely shaped heads. After all, these heads tend to fossilize better than the rest of the dinosaurs’ bodies.

Because of this, there was much scientists didn’t know about the creatures, including details about their anatomy. Now, with the Z. rinpoche specimen, which includes hand elements and an articulated tail, researchers have been able to learn more about the dinosaurs that have long remained mysterious.

“Z. rinpoche is an important specimen for understanding the cranial dome development of pachycephalosaurs, which has been debated for a long time due to the absence of early diverging or pre-Late Cretaceous species and the fragmentary nature of nearly all pachycephalosaurian fossils,” Chinzorig said in a statement.

The Fossil Provides Revolutionary Insight Into Pachycephalosaur Anatomy

The Z. rinpoche had extremely small hand bones. In fact, they were so small that the researchers at first believed they could be gut contents.

Researchers did find small stones in the dinosaur’s stomach, also known as gastroliths, which would’ve helped the creature break down its food. Despite the dinosaur’s young age at the time of its death, the dome on the top of its head was nicely developed, indicating that the dome developed faster than other parts of the skeleton.

“The consensus is that these dinosaurs used the dome for socio-sexual behaviors,” Lindsay Zanno, a corresponding author of the study, said. “The domes wouldn’t have helped against predators or for temperature regulation, so they were most likely for showing off and competing for mates. If you need to headbutt yourself into a relationship, it’s a good idea to start rehearsing early.”

The discovery of Z. rinpoche fills in a crucial gap in the evolution and biology of pachycephalosaurs. Zanno described the find as a “once-in-a-lifetime discovery” that has opened the door to better understand the creatures.

“Z. rinpoche gives us an unprecedented glimpse into the anatomy and biology of pachycephalosaurs, including what their hands looked like and that they used stomach stones to grind food,” Zanno explained.

Next, take a look at the newly found dinosaur species with a large “sail” on its back. Then, learn about the unique dinosaur species with “blade-like” spikes.