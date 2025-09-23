The asteroid, 2025 PN7, has seemingly been orbiting the Sun alongside Earth since the 1950s, and it will likely stay on its track for another 60 years before it travels back out into space.

Astronomers have discovered a new object traveling with Earth around the Sun — an asteroid known as a “quasi-moon.”

This small celestial object, designated 2025 PN7, was first detected on August 2 at the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS observatory. At an estimated 62 feet across, the faint object had gone unnoticed for years, but scientists have since found earlier images of it dating back several years. Its unusual orbit means it has likely been accompanying Earth for decades, and it may continue to do so for years to come.

What Makes A Quasi-Moon Special?

Unlike Earth’s Moon, which is gravitationally bound to Earth, quasi-moons orbit the Sun while keeping pace with Earth.

As these asteroids trace their orbits, they are slightly affected by Earth’s gravity, too. They don’t circle Earth like satellites, but their orbits do fall into a kind of lockstep with our planet that keeps them close by. It’s what The Planetary Society’s Asa Stahl calls a “gravitational sleight of hand.”

This creates what scientists call quasi-satellite motion, in which the asteroid sometimes drifts ahead of Earth and sometimes trails behind it, creating the appearance from our perspective that it’s orbiting us rather than the Sun. Astronomers also emphasized that quasi-moons are distinct from “mini-moons,” which are temporarily captured by Earth’s gravity, or Trojan asteroids, which sit in gravitationally stable points ahead of or behind a planet.

A paper detailing the new quasi-moon was published in the journal Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) on Sept. 2.

Earth’s Growing Family Of Pseudo-Moons

The newly identified quasi-moon, 2025 PN7, belongs to a rare group of near-Earth objects called Arjuna asteroids, which have Earth-like orbits. The asteroid is dim, with an absolute magnitude of about 26. That makes it difficult to observe even with powerful instruments.

Its small size and faintness likely explain why it escaped detection until now.

Earth hosts seven known quasi-moons, with this latest discovery adding to our understanding of these temporary cosmic companions.

All of Earth’s known quasi-moons are transient visitors that will eventually transition to different orbital configurations after hundreds or thousands of years. Some will shift to “Trojan” orbits, following points that stay consistently ahead of or behind Earth, while others may adopt “horseshoe” orbits that alternate between leading and trailing our planet.

2025 PN7 joins notable companions like 469219 Kamo’oalewa, which has garnered significant scientific attention since its discovery in 2016.

Since quasi-moons orbit close to Earth and are often quite small, they would also be easier to visit and redirect than most other asteroids. This accessibility makes them ideal targets for sample return missions and detailed studies. China, for example, launched its Tianwen-2 mission to Kamo’oalewa in May 2025 to collect samples, investigate the asteroid’s composition, and potentially reveal its origins.

Quasi-moons may also preserve clues about the early solar system. Some researchers suspect certain quasi-moons could be fragments ejected from the Moon or debris from past collisions. Determining their composition through spectroscopy could shed light on their origins.

By comparison, 2025 PN7 is smaller and less stable than Kamo’oalewa, but its discovery demonstrates that Earth may have more unseen neighbors drifting nearby.

No Threat To Earth

Despite their proximity and size, these quasi-moons pose no immediate danger to our planet. Scientists used to think certain quasi-moons had a significant chance of impacting Earth, but that’s no longer the case.

Current calculations show no risk of any known quasi-moon colliding with Earth in the foreseeable future, and their predictable orbits mean astronomers would have ample warning if any trajectory changes occurred.

For now, scientists plan to continue tracking PN7 to refine its orbit and learn more about its surface. Further observations could reveal whether it is a rocky fragment, a carbon-rich body, or something else entirely.

Improved telescopes, including the upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, are expected to spot many more faint, near-Earth objects in the coming years. That could turn up additional quasi-moons hiding in plain sight.

