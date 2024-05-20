Bull heads like these were used throughout ancient Greece and Rome to both ward off evil spirits and symbolize strength and power.

Archaeologists have identified a number of rock tombs in the ancient city of Tharsa, Türkiye in recent years. Now, they’ve uncovered one of the most remarkable finds yet: a 2,000-year-old tomb from the Roman era dug straight into the earth and guarded by carved bull heads.

The bull was an important symbol in ancient Rome, and could mean many different things. Thought to be a symbol of power and strength, ancient people also believed that it had the power to “cleanse” evil spirits.

The Bull Heads Found At The Turuş Rock Tomb In Tharsa

Excavations at Tharsa Ancient City in southeastern Türkiye began in 2021 and have since revealed a number of fascinating archaeological finds. Most recently, excavations of Tharsa’s necropolis have unearthed the Turuş Rock Tombs, which are a type of tomb carved directly into the bedrock.

“Tharsa Ancient City consists of 3 main archaeological areas: Big Mound, Small Mound and Necropolis Area,” said Mustafa Çelik, Deputy Director of Adıyaman Museum. “We started excavations in the necropolis area in 2024. We added [two] more rock tombs to the rock tombs we had previously uncovered. One of them is the rock tomb we identified today.”

Like other rock tombs, this one descends into the earth via a staircase of 10-13 steps. Many rock tombs display figures on their walls and doorways, and this one features two fearsome, horned bulls.

“This tomb, which consists of a main space and three arcosolium [an arched recess], has [two] bull’s head figures on the upper part of the entrance, which we call bukranyon in ancient times,” Çelik explained. “In the middle part of the bull heads, there are decorations called girlants [garlands] and rosettes.”

The necropolis dates from the third century C.E. to the Byzantine Era, a span of time in which bull heads were important symbols for ancient Romans.

The Use Of Bull Motifs In Ancient Rome

According to Arkeo News, archaeologists in Tharsa Ancient City believe that the bull heads at the entrance of the newly unearthed rock tomb were meant to “cleanse” the grave’s owner of evil spirits.

But carved bull heads adorned with garlands, known as bucranium, could mean different things in the ancient world. The carved bull head descended from the earlier practice of displaying real heads of sacrificial oxen on temple walls, and later became an important architectural detail.

In ancient Rome, the bull sometimes was associated with Jupiter (Zeus to ancient Greeks) or with Mars (the Greek god Ares). It could symbolize power, fertility, and strength, and appeared on coins and the walls of temples.

According to legend, the bull could also take on more sinister forms, both in terms of the rumored brazen bull torture device that saw victims burned alive inside it, as well as the fearsome mythological beast known as the Minotaur.

The bull heads discovered at the rock tomb in Tharsa Ancient City are one small part of the larger archaeological effort at the site. Located along the route of a once major Roman highway stretching from Doliche to Samosata, the site includes the necropolis and and two settlement mounds.

Archaeologists have previously found 60 graves at the necropolis, and continue to make new discoveries. They’re hopeful that the region — which, today, is located along the Adıyaman-Şanlıurfa Highway — can draw in tourists who are interested in ancient history.

