Archaeologists Discover What Could Be The Earliest Human Settlement On The Arabian Peninsula

By Kaleena Fraga | Edited By John Kuroski
Published September 30, 2025
Updated October 1, 2025

Known as Masyoun, this site is between 10,300 and 11,000 years old, placing it within one of the earliest phases of settlement in human history.

Oldest Known Settlement On Arabian Peninsula

Saudi Heritage CommissionA view of the Masyoun site, which is located northwest of Tabuk City.

In the 1970s, archaeologists discovered a prehistoric site along the slopes of the Jabal al-Lawz mountains in Saudi Arabia. Now, a new analysis of that site has revealed that it was inhabited by humans at least 10,300 years ago, making it the oldest known settlement on the Arabian Peninsula.

This thrilling discovery has offered fascinating new insights into the lives of prehistoric people in the region, from the way they structured their societies to how they may have interacted with the outside world.

The Discovery Of The Prehistoric Settlement At Masyoun, The Oldest On The Arabian Peninsula

According to an announcement from the Saudi Press Agency, the discovery was made at the prehistoric site of Masyoun (also called Musaywin) through a collaboration of the Saudi Heritage Commission, Kanazawa University of Japan, and the NEOM development project. Though the site was first documented in 1978, it was only after a new round of excavations beginning in 2022 that archaeologists realized the site’s true age.

Masyoun Settlement

Saudi Heritage CommissionThe Masyoun settlement as seen from above.

Archaeologists now believe that the site is between 10,300 and 11,000 years old, placing it within an era known as the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period. Based on what they found at the Masyoun site, archaeologists also suspect that it was a permanent settlement inhabited on a long-term basis.

Researchers uncovered semi-circular stone structures where people once lived, surrounded by storage areas, passageways, and fire pits. Archaeologists also found stone tools at the site, including arrowheads, knives, and grinding stones, as well as more decorative items made from amazonite, quartz, and shells, suggesting that the settlement’s inhabitants produced crafts as well as tools.

Amidst these finds, archaeologists additionally uncovered Neolithic human skeletons, whose burial patterns reflect prehistoric funerary practices in the region.

Masyoun’s Place In The Middle East During The Pre-Pottery Neolithic Era

Tools Found At Masyoun

Saudi Heritage CommissionAn example of some of the tools that were uncovered at Masyoun.

Not only is the site at Masyoun the oldest known settlement on the Arabian Peninsula, but it’s full of fascinating insights about how prehistoric societies in the region functioned.

Located on the slopes of Jabal al-Lawz, more than 1,000 feet above sea level, the settlement was seemingly chosen with great intention. Its advantageous location offered its prehistoric inhabitants easy access to water, vegetation, and wild animals for hunting.

The settlement itself was also designed with great care, with areas designated for food storage, and stone dwellings suggesting that it was more of a permanent settlement than a camp.

What’s more, some of the items at the camp were made of non-local materials, suggesting that the people of the Masyoun settlement had far-off contacts with whom they could trade various items.

Stone Structures Found At Masyoun

Saudi Heritage CommissionThe settlements found at the site were made of stone and laid out in a deliberate way, suggesting that Masyoun was not just a camp but a settlement where Neolithic people lived on a permanent basis.

The settlement thus offers new insights into the Pre-Pottery Neolithic, which began some 11,600 to 10,200 years ago, and was an era of transition between hunter-gatherer societies and more permanent settlements. Importantly, societies during this era began to focus on producing and maintaining resources, in order to settle more permanently at a site, instead of moving from place to place as hunter-gatherers.

This resulted in important social changes, as people began living longer together, sharing responsibilities for the production and storage of food in their settlements. One of the most well-known Pre-Pottery Neolithic settlements is Gobekli Tepe in Turkey, built between 9500 and 8000 B.C.E.

So what role did the Masyoun site play in its region during this time period? For now, many questions, like this one, remain. But what is clear is that this is an incredible archaeological find, a 10,000-year-old settlement that stands as the oldest-known human settlement on the Arabian Peninsula.

As Bader bin Farhan Al-saud, the Saudi Minister of Culture, wrote on Instagram: “The Masyoun site tells the story of human life 11,000-10,300 years ago.” Few archaeological sites ever uncovered can make such a claim.

After reading about the oldest-known human settlement on the Arabian Peninsula, discover the fascinating story of Hegra, the ancient city in Saudi Arabia that sat untouched for 2,000 years. Then, look through this stunning collection of some of the world’s most incredible ancient ruins.

author
Kaleena Fraga
author
Kaleena Fraga
A senior staff writer for All That's Interesting since 2021 and co-host of the History Uncovered Podcast, Kaleena Fraga graduated with a dual degree in American History and French Language and Literature from Oberlin College. She previously ran the presidential history blog History First, and has had work published in The Washington Post, Gastro Obscura, and elsewhere. She has published more than 1,200 pieces on topics including history and archaeology. She is based in Brooklyn, New York.
editor
John Kuroski
editor
John Kuroski
Based in Brooklyn, New York, John Kuroski is the editorial director of All That's Interesting. He graduated from New York University with a degree in history, earning a place in the Phi Alpha Theta honor society for history students. An editor at All That's Interesting since 2015, his areas of expertise include modern American history and the ancient Near East. In an editing career spanning 17 years, he previously served as managing editor of Elmore Magazine in New York City for seven years.
Citation copied
COPY
Cite This Article
Fraga, Kaleena. "Archaeologists Discover What Could Be The Earliest Human Settlement On The Arabian Peninsula." AllThatsInteresting.com, September 30, 2025, https://allthatsinteresting.com/arabian-peninsula-earliest-human-settlement. Accessed October 1, 2025.
You might also like