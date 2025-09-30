Frida Kahlo painted El sueño (La cama) in 1940, and if it brings in more than $44.4 million when it goes up for auction, it will break records.

It’s estimated that the piece, El sueño (La cama), will sell for between $40 million and $60 million. If it sells for $44.4 million or more, it will shatter the record. So far, the most expensive Kahlo work ever sold at auction is Diego and I, which brought in a staggering $34.9 million in 2021.

El sueño (La cama) is being auctioned by Sotheby’s as part of the Exquisite Corpus surrealist private auction alongside works by artists like Salvador Dalí, Max Ernst, and Dorothea Tanning.

Frida Kahlo’s Lesser-Known Self-Portrait

El sueño (La cama), which translates to The Dream (The Bed), was painted by Kahlo in 1940. It depicts Kahlo sleeping in a canopy bed wrapped in vines with a skeleton holding a bouquet of flowers reclining above her.

“It’s not just one of the more important works by Kahlo, but one of a few that exists outside of Mexico and not in a museum collection,” the vice chairman and head of impressionist and modern art for Sotheby’s Americas, Julian Dawes, told the Associated Press. “So as both a work of art and as an opportunity in the market, it could not be more rare and special.”

Kahlo painted the work in 1940 during a tumultuous time in her personal life. She had just divorced her husband, muralist Diego Rivera, though they soon remarried. It was also the year that Kahlo’s former lover, Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky, was assassinated. All the while, she was experiencing chronic pain from a bus accident when she was 18.

This accident and the resulting injuries left Kahlo bedridden for periods of time throughout the remainder of her life. She often painted from her bed, and she depicted medical imagery in works like The Broken Column and Henry Ford Hospital.

The record is currently held by Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1, which sold for $44.4 million in 2014.

Was Kahlo A Surrealist?

El sueño (La cama), while an interesting example of Frida Kahlo’s use of symbolism, is not just an allegory. Kahlo really slept with a papier-mâché skeleton on top of her bed.

“Her greatest works derive from this moment between the late 1930s and the early 1940s,” Dawes explained. “She has had a variety of tribulations in her romantic life with Diego, in her own life with her health, but at the same time she’s really at the height of her powers.”

The piece is one of 80 works by surrealist artists to go up for auction as part of Sotheby’s Exquisite Corpus private collection. The sale will feature paintings, drawings, and sculptures from the likes of Kay Sage, Remedios Varo, and Valentine Hugo.

However, Frida Kahlo did not describe herself as a surrealist artist. She once stated, “They thought I was a surrealist but I wasn’t. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.”

However, Kahlo’s “fascination with the subconscious” and unique imagery qualify her works as surrealist, according to Dawes. Considering the parallels between the 1920s and the 2020s, Dawes believes interest in surrealist art is on the rise.

“Coming out of a crippling global pandemic, a world that has to confront war on a more graphic and intimate level that had ever been experienced before — and economic and political and social forces swirling in the background that are eerily similar,” Dawes said. This may all come together to bring in a record-breaking bid for Kahlo’s self-portrait.

