As many as 200 deaths per year are attributed to Cape buffaloes, which have earned the nickname "black death."

An American hunter has died after the Cape buffalo he was tracking in South Africa suddenly charged at him. The 52-year-old real estate executive, Asher Watkins, was killed while on a hunting expedition with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris. According to the company, Watkins was fatally injured by a Cape buffalo that he was pursuing in hopes of making it his next big game trophy.

It is not uncommon for Cape buffaloes to charge at, injure, or even kill hunters. The fearsome creatures have even earned an equally terrifying nickname: “black death.”

The Death Of Asher Watkins On A South African Hunting Expedition

Asher Watkins was a managing partner for Watkins Ranch Group, a real estate company that specializes in selling ranches and recreational properties. He was an avid hunter who often posted photos on social media of the animals he killed, from mule deer to mountain lions.

On Sunday, August 3, Watkins headed out on a hunting trip in South Africa’s Limpopo Province with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris. As Watkins, one of the company’s professional hunters, and a tracker were pursuing a Cape buffalo, it suddenly turned on them and charged.

In a statement on their website, Coenraad Vermaak Safaris wrote, “Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo he was tracking.” The company also noted, “[W]e are cooperating fully with all the relevant authorities to ensure all procedures are followed.”

Watkins’ mother, stepfather, and brother were reportedly waiting in a lodge for him to return from his hunt when the attack occurred. He also left behind a daughter, Savannah.

The Danger Of Hunting Cape Buffaloes

Coenraad Vermaak Safaris’ website notes the particular perils that come with hunting Cape buffaloes, stating, “No species on the planet has a more fearsome reputation… [T]he buffalo is regarded as the most dangerous animal to pursue in Africa.” The site also warns that hunters should “prepare for the worst” when in the presence of a wounded buffalo.

Adult males can grow to weigh 2,000 pounds, and they can run at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. They are reportedly responsible for as many as 200 deaths each year.

Indeed, a buffalo killed another hunter in the Limpopo Province in 2018. A hunting party had just shot one buffalo and was loading its carcass onto their vehicle when another member of its herd charged at Claude Kleynhans and fatally gored him.

A year prior, a hunter in Zimbabwe died when an elephant fell on top of him. These hunting accidents aren’t limited to Africa, either. Just this year, a hunter in Virginia was killed by a bear toppling from a tree.

This latest incident in South Africa is yet another grisly case of a hunter becoming the hunted.

