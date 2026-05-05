China Just Released A Quantum Tool: ‘Allows You To Calculate Multiple Realities At Once’

China's release of Origin Pilot is seen as a major development in the world of quantum computing.

Recent years have seen incredible advancements in computer technology. One of the most headline-grabbing developments is the creation and improvement of quantum computing technology, like China’s Origin Pilot.

In a video with more than 837,000 views, TikTok user @gigaqian is bringing attention to the new quantum computing technologies that are coming out of China.

To start, the TikToker gives a brief overview of quantum computing. As he describes it, this technology “allows you to calculate using multiple realities at once,” though this is a bit of an overstatement.

A better way to say it would be that quantum computers allow one to use qubits, superposition, entanglement, and interference to solve certain kinds of problems differently — and more quickly — than normal computers can. But even that explanation requires some unpacking.

What Exactly Is Quantum Computing?

To put it in the most simple terms, the majority of computers operate using bits, such as zeros and ones. What quantum computing does is allow the introduction of quantum bits, or “qubits.” A qubit is neither a one nor a zero, though it can behave like either (or a mix between them) until it is measured. This is called a “superposition.”

In practical terms, this means that a quantum computer can set up multiple calculations at once and note how they affect each other. Over time, this allows complex calculations to be performed at incredibly fast speeds.

Most of these developments have been happening behind-the-scenes, with companies and researchers only making periodic announcements regarding developments in quantum computing as the technology progresses. Now, however, there’s a new development that some say is ready to shake the industry.

Recent Leaps In The Speed Of Quantum Computing

Even though quantum computing still has a long way to go, its current strides are impressive.

“Back in 2019, Google’s Sycamore processor solved a problem in 200 seconds that would take a classical supercomputer 10,000 years,” @gigaqian says.

The TikToker is referring to a paper published in Nature in 2019, in which Google researchers argued that their quantum Sycamore processor “takes about 200 seconds to sample one instance of a quantum circuit a million times.”

They claim a classical supercomputer would take 10,000 years to perform a similar task, though IBM later claimed their traditional supercomputer could do it in 2.5 days.

China’s Astonishing New Quantum Tool

It’s at this point where the TikToker introduces the gamechanger: Origin Pilot.

“It’s an OS. Think about it like Linux, macOS, or Windows for a classical computer,” the TikToker says. “It schedules tasks, coordinates between software and physical processors. It manages.”

Because quantum computing can be confusing to even the most well-educated computer experts, it’s beneficial to go beyond this simple description and break down exactly what Origin Pilot is and what it claims to be able to do.

To start, you can think of your computer as a combination of hardware and software. Your operating system (OS) tells your hardware how to behave. This includes managing resources, scheduling tasks, and keeping everything coordinated.

According to the Origin Quantum website, the mission of Origin Pilot is to act as a “central command hub for quantum computer operation and scheduling.” In the same way that a computer’s OS manages hardware tasks for traditional computers, Origin Pilot seeks to manage those tasks for quantum computers.

Can I Use The Origin Pilot?

Technically speaking, you have the ability to use Origin Pilot. That said, unless you have a specific reason to do so, it’s not likely to be very useful.

Right now, quantum computing can largely only happen on quantum machines. It’s not just an app that one can download to their phone, for instance, and use at their leisure. It requires specialized computers in order to run specific tasks. As the TikToker himself puts it, “The experts haven’t figured out everything we’ll be doing with quantum tech.”

Still, the release of Origin Pilot is seen as a major development in the world of quantum computing.

It could, theoretically, improve accessibility for quantum computing and make it more open to researchers, developers, universities, and companies. For its part, the U.S. Government’s National Institute of Standards and Technology says that quantum computing could be used to develop pharmaceuticals and optimize complex supply chains.

“The point is, China put the OS in your hands, and they seem to be working towards it becoming everything, everywhere, all at once,” the TikToker concludes.

All That’s Interesting reached out to @gigaqian via Instagram direct message and comment, and to Origin Quantum via email.

Next, learn about the discovery of the world’s highest prime number. Then, take a look at these vintage computers and be amazed that you can now fit one in your pocket.