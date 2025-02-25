Researchers Reveal The History Behind The Ancient Colchester Vase And The Roman Gladiator Battles That Inspired It

Researchers have uncovered evidence that the names carved into this 1,900-year-old vase refer to specific gladiators, Memnon and Valentinus, and that the piece was commissioned as a custom keepsake to commemorate their battle.

Widely considered one of the most striking pieces of Roman pottery ever discovered in Britain, the Colchester Vase has fascinated researchers ever since it was first unearthed in 1853.

The vase, created in the 2nd century C.E. in Roman Colchester, located in modern-day Essex, features illustrations of gladiators and hunting scenes. Originally believed to be a purely decorative piece imported from Rome that depicts a generic battle, new research has found that the vessel was likely commissioned in honor of a specific, real-life gladiator event that took place in ancient Colchester.

The Unique History Of The Colchester Vase

In 1853, a local antiques expert named John Taylor carried out an excavation at an ancient cemetery in Colchester, England that turned up an elaborately decorated clay vase from the late 2nd century C.E. The vase not only featured intricate designs, but also contained cremated remains. Recognizing its potential historical importance, Taylor donated the vessel to Colchester Castle Museum.

The main decorative carving on the Colchester Vase shows two male figures engaged in combat. Above their heads were inscriptions of several names such as “Valentinus,” “Secundus,” and “Mario.” On the other side of the vase, two gladiators are depicted fighting a bear. The final scene shows a dog chasing deer and hares.

Researchers have long been intrigued by the names on the vase. Mario, likely a gladiator’s stage name inspired by a legendary king from the Trojan War named “Memnon,” was a secutor, a type of gladiator known for battling with nets and tridents. The vase notes that he fought in nine battles and may have had dark skin.

Valentinus, a name connected with the military legion XXX Ulpia Victrix that was stationed in present-day German, is described as a less-experienced fighter. The absence of a battle record on the vase points to the depicted fight as being his first.

At first, researchers believed that the vase may have been imported to Britannia from Rome. The Romans first arrived in the British Isles in 43 C.E., and the countless relics that tell the story of the centuries they spent there are still being uncovered to this day. In fact, other recently-unearthed artifacts from Britain depicting famous Roman gladiators include a 2,000-year-old knife with a gladiator handle discovered near Hadrian’s Wall in 2024.

However, in the case of the Colchester Vase, new analysis suggests that it was produced locally as opposed to being imported from Rome. For one, Roman Colchester (then called Camulodunum) was known for being a center of pottery production, making it likely that the vase was crafted there.

This raised the question of whether the vase was merely a generic artistic representation of a hypothetical gladiator battle, or if it had a deeper connection to real-life local events and figures — a question that recent research has now begun to answer.

New Analysis Of The Vase Uncovers Evidence Of Gladiator Games In Roman Britannia

In a study now published in the journal Britannia, researchers Glynn J.C. Davis and John Pearce found that the Colchester Vase was more than just a decorative piece – instead, it was a representation of a specific gladiator match that occurred in the town.

The research team discovered that the vase was inscribed with the several names featured on it before going into the kiln, not after — meaning that it was likely commissioned by someone who wanted to commemorate a real event, rather than a myth or legend.

“The text was part of the vessel’s conceptualization from the start and relates directly to the scene portrayed, relieving doubts that it might be a later addition to a generic arena representation,” the study’s authors wrote.

Meanwhile, isotopic analysis of the cremated remains found that they belonged to a 40-year-old man of non-British origin. Pieces of hip bone revealed that he struggled with osteoarthritis and various hip injuries, likely a result of intense and prolonged physical activity. While researchers do not believe he was a gladiator, it is possible that he was a trainer or game organizer who commissioned the vase to celebrate his career and accomplishments.

Other archaeological evidence uncovered nearby, such as remnants of a circus, point to Colchester as a center for entertainment, including both gladiator battles and chariot races, during the days of the Roman Empire. Colchester has long been considered the oldest Roman city in Britain and was home to a large colony of Roman soldiers as far back as 40 C.E. And the newly-uncovered revelations about the Colchester Vase certainly illustrate that the nuances of the area’s ancient past are still coming to light today.

