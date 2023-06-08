U.S. Intelligence Officer David Grusch said the military has been collecting unidentified foreign craft for "decades."

Over the past six years, a substantial amount of information regarding UFOs — or, as they are now officially called, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) — has been made public. It started with a revelation published in The New York Times that former senator Harry Reid had discretely allotted $22 million of Defense spending to investigate unidentified foreign objects.

The flood gates soon opened as U.S. Navy and Air Force members went public with reports that they had frequently encountered UFOs — and even including video footage of inexplicable, fast-moving aerial objects. Shortly thereafter, the Pentagon doubled down on its investigations into these aerial phenomena, establishing the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force with the Office of Naval Intelligence.

Now, a former member of that task force has come forward with additional claims about the military’s handling of important UFO-related information.

On June 5, 2023, Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal – the same duo who wrote the 2017 New York Times piece — published an article with The Debrief focused on claims that a former intelligence officer, David Charles Grusch, gave both Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General extensive classified information about covert programs that allegedly retrieved intact and partially intact craft of “non-human origin.”

Information about these programs, Grusch said, had previously been illegally withheld from Congress. Grusch also filed a complaint alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for disclosing this information to Congress.

Grusch, 36, is a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan and a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). From 2019 to 2021, he served as the NRO’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force, later serving as the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis from 2021 to July 2022.

In his complaint, Grusch claimed that the Pentagon, defense contractors, and other nations had recovered fragments “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures” for decades up through the present day.

Grusch followed protocol with this information as well, first providing the Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review at the Department of Defense with the information he later disclosed to Kean and Blumenthal. In early April, his on-the-record statements were all “cleared for open publication.”

During his time with the UAP task force, Grusch said they had been refused access to a crash retrieval program, which he told NewsNation, “are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.”

In the interview, Grusch also admitted his claims could sound ludicrous. At first, he believed he was being lied to or deceived in some way.

Then, he said, “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

Grusch also noted that he has not seen any photos of the alleged craft himself but said he has spoken with numerous intelligence officers who have.

One such officer, Jonathan Grey, spoke with The Debrief. Grey, a generational officer of the United States Intelligence Community with a Top-Secret clearance currently working for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), said, “The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone. Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

It’s not just that the U.S. military has been keeping this information secret, though — classified information is nothing new — but rather that, according to Grusch, the American people have been lied to for years.

“There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral,” Grusch said.

The military has allegedly recovered more than just foreign craft, as well. In fact, Grusch claimed that the crafts’ pilots had been recovered along with the vehicles.

“Well, naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he said.

Leslie Kean also spoke to NewsNation, saying that she and Blumenthal have multiple sources to back up Grusch’s story. However, neither has seen any photographs or documents.

“The problem with that is all of that information is classified. As we said in the story, everything that Grusch told Congress and told the Department of Defense Inspector General, all of that information is classified,” Kean said.

Still, if Grusch’s words are true, it would mark the first time an official representative from the U.S. government has stated that we are not alone in the universe.

“We’re definitely not alone,” Grusch said. “The data points, quite empirically, that we’re not alone.”

