A tombstone depicting a medieval knight was uncovered in Gdańsk, Poland, during a recent excavation by ArcheoScan. It was found beneath a former ice cream parlor in the historic city center, and experts believe it dates back to around the 14th century.

Archaeologists have not yet removed the stone from the ground, but they believe that when they lift it, they will discover the remains of a high-ranking knight whose burial was marked by the elaborate artifact.

The Rare Tombstone Depicting A Medieval Knight

Excavations have been ongoing at Śródmieście I, the most important archaeological site in Gdańsk, since 2023. However, the recent discovery of the knight’s tombstone is one of the most fascinating so far.

The marker is made of limestone and is approximately five feet long. It features a silhouette of a knight wearing chainmail armor and holding a sword and a shield. The framing of the figure in arches indicates the tombstone may be from the late 13th century or early 14th century.

At the moment, archaeologists do not know who is buried beneath the marker. However, they believe the deceased was likely a high-ranking knight based on the stone.

“Considering the value of the chainmail armor, the sword, and the depiction of the knight’s posture — standing erect with his sword raised — he was likely a commander or ruler,” explained ArcheoScan archaeologist Sylwia Kurzyńska in an interview, as reported by Science in Poland.

“What we are unearthing here is madness,” Kurzyńska continued. “We plan to lift the slab next week, and hopefully the burial will remain preserved below it.”

Indeed, any remains found beneath the tombstone may paint a vivid picture of life in medieval Gdańsk.

The Medieval History Of Gdańsk, Poland

Since excavations started at the site in 2023, archaeologists have unearthed 250 burials, six gravestones, and the foundations of a wooden church from 1140.

“This is the center of Gdańsk, a place popularly referred to as a ‘castle.’ It is the oldest and most precious archaeological site in the city,” Kurzyńska said.

The reference to “castle” is where the Śródmieście I site got its name. However, the site was also home to an actual castle in the 14th century.

Sometime between 1335 and 1341, the Teutonic Knights, a German religious and military order formed during the Crusades, built a brick castle at the current archaeological site.

The city, which was historically known as Danzig, served as an important fortress for knights for the next century. Then, residents of Gdańsk destroyed the castle in 1454.

Once the knight tombstone is fully excavated and conserved, it will be sent to the Archaeological Museum in Gdańsk for further study and safekeeping.

Archaeologists are trying to complete this excavation as quickly and effectively as possible, as the tombstone may already be deteriorating. “We’re noticing that the sharp edges are starting to flake,” said Kurzyńska.

Only time will tell who lies within the grave — and what role they played in medieval society.

