Archaeologists In Tajikistan Just Unearthed An Ancient Water Jug Inscribed With The Owner’s Name

During excavations at the Khalkhajar archaeological site near the village of Sarband, Tajikistan, archaeologists discovered an approximately 2,000-year-old clay jug. This alone was a fascinating find, but they also realized that the water jug had a faint inscription. Experts who studied the text soon deciphered what it said: “This water jug belongs to the woman Sagkina.”

An intriguing and rare artifact from the Kushan Empire, this jug is now revealing valuable information about the Bactrian language and the naming conventions and gender norms in Tajikistan roughly two millennia ago.

The Ancient Water Jug Inscribed With Its Owner’s Name Found In Tajikistan

The discovery of this ancient clay water jug, a “rare two-handled” variety, was announced by the National Museum of Tajikistan.

It was discovered during excavations at the Khalkhajar archaeological site near Sarband, which has also recently revealed ancient structures, including clay and brick walls, as well as other artifacts from the Kushan Empire (30 to 375 C.E.).

The jug was discovered in fragments and reassembled, and experts were then called in to decipher its text. The inscription, written in the ancient Bactrian language, reads: “eiado gō(l)z[o ]sido finzo sagkino ol(o) mo(.)” Experts translated it to: “This water jug belongs to the woman Sagkina.”

The inscription is simple, but contains valuable information about the Bactrian language and how women were named 2,000 years ago. It also suggests that literacy was relatively widespread, and that writing was used by ancient people for something as simple as claiming ownership of an everyday object such as this one.

“Notably, this marks the second Bactrian inscription of global significance discovered by National Museum specialists,” the museum noted. “The importance and scholarly value of this artifact lie in its exceptional preservation — the inscription has survived in a complete and legible form.”

The statement continued: “Undoubtedly, this discovery opens a new chapter in the study of linguistics and history, offering fresh insights into the cultural and linguistic landscape of ancient Bactria.”

Indeed, this water jug is a window into life inside ancient Bactria, which was once part of the sprawling Kushan Empire.

The Rise And Fall Of Ancient Bactria

Bactria was an ancient civilization that once spanned the present-day countries of Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It emerged during the Bronze Age, and benefited from the very fertile territory created by the Oxus River.

“The soil of Bactria varies considerably in its nature,” the first-century Roman writer Quintus Curtius recorded. “In some spots extensive orchards and vineyards produce abundant fruit of a most delicious quality. The soil there is rich and well-watered. The warmer parts produce crops of corn, while the rest is better for pasture-land. The fertile portion is densely populated, and rears an incredible number of horses.”

Indeed, Bactria was such a rich region that it became the target for a succession of invaders, including Alexander the Great. The conqueror faced fierce resistance, but was able to win Bactria through a combination of both force and diplomacy before his death in 323 B.C.E.

Bactria then became part of the Seleucid Empire, and eventually gained relative independence as the Greco-Bactrian Kingdom. Eventually, it was absorbed into the Kushan Empire, which had first emerged around 30 C.E., and came to encompass huge swaths of present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Advantageously located between the Roman Empire and Asia, the Kushan Empire became an important waypoint between the two civilizations and the center of trade. Meanwhile, the Bactrian language served as the language of administration and trade in the region.

As such, the clay jug found in Tajikistan is a small object that encompasses a large history. Not only is it a link to ancient Bactria, and therefore the larger Kushan Empire, but its inscription offers fascinating insights into Bactrian language and culture. Two thousand years ago, someone simply claimed a jug. But they left behind a story about literacy, gender, and linguistics.

