Power Line Construction In Germany Turns Up A 7,000-Year-Old Pit Filled With Beaver Remains

By Kaleena Fraga | Edited By John Kuroski
Published May 4, 2026

While preparing for power line construction in Alsleben, excavators happened upon a pit littered with orange teeth — which turned out to be a "garbage heap" of beaver carcasses dating back to the Stone Age.

Neolithic Beaver Pit In Germany

State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-AnhaltThe 7,000-year-old pit filled with beaver remains that was found in Alsleben, Germany.

During preventative archaeology ahead of the construction of the SuedOstLink high-voltage electricity transmission line near Alsleben, Germany, archaeologists found a pit full of bones. These remains, easily identifiable by their orange teeth, belonged to beavers — and archaeologists determined that they’d been slaughtered a whopping 7,000 years ago.

Neolithic people likely killed the beavers for their fur, then disposed of the bones in the pit. But the hunters’ refuse has now become archaeologists’ treasure, as this pit is offering an interesting look at Neolithic practices in the region many millennia ago.

The 7,000-Year-Old Pit Filled With Beaver Bones That Was Found In Alsleben

According to the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt, the pit was discovered ahead of the construction of the SuedOstLink power line, which runs roughly 100 miles through Saxony-Anhalt. Its trajectory takes it through a number of ancient settlements where prehistoric peoples once took advantage of the region’s especially fertile lands.

Beaver Skulls And Flint Tool

State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-AnhaltA closer look at the beaver remains in the pit, as well as a Neolithic flint tool that was found alongside them.

The beaver pit, documented in 2024 but only fully excavated and analyzed recently, was discovered alongside the Saale River near Alsleben. It was found alongside postholes, storage pits, slotted pits, and burial sites that to date the Neolithic era into the Bronze and Iron Ages. But the beaver pit certainly stands out among these finds.

About two-and-a-half feet across and dated to between 4935 and 4787 B.C., the pit was filled with animal bones, which archaeologists were able to quickly identify as beaver bones because of their “reddish-brown teeth.” The bones are well-preserved, and belong to at least 12 beavers who were between the ages of one and eight years old when they were killed.

This Neolithic pit is not only an astounding discovery on its own, it’s also offering up some new insights on hunting practices in the area some 7,000 years ago.

How The Beaver Remains Were Used By Neolithic Hunters

Based on the age of the pit, archaeologists believe that the beavers were slaughtered by people belonging to the Stroke-Ornamented Ware Culture, who were so named for their pottery. No pottery was found in the pit alongside the beaver remains, however, though archaeologists did recover a flint tool.

Saale River In Germany

Grauesel/Wikimedia CommonsA section of Germany’s Saale River, along which the Neolithic pit containing the beaver bones was discovered.

Archaeologists believe that the beavers were likely hunted along the Saale River, though the fact that only one such pit has been found suggests a “unique event.” Neolithic people probably targeted them for their fur, which they could use as clothing. They likely skinned the beavers after they were killed, and dumped their bodies in a heap. Then, once the remains were skeletonized, it seems that the beaver bones were disposed of in the pit.

Though little is know about Neolithic clothing, archaeologists do have an idea of how Neolithic people hunted. Depending on the animal, they would have used different methods: spears and arrows would have been used for land animals, while nets and harpoons were used to capture water animals.

Neolithic Beaver Pit Found In Germany

State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-AnhaltArchaeologists found the remains of at least 12 beavers in the pit that was uncovered at Alsleben.

Indeed, though the 7,000-year-old beaver pit is an exciting find — and a fascinating time capsule from the Neolithic era — many questions about it remain. Why were the beavers hunted in a “unique” event — or are there similar pits nearby? How were the beavers hunted and killed? Which tools did the hunters use? And how did the Stroke-Ornamented Ware Culture use the beaver pelts? What sort of clothing items were they turned into, and how were they made? For now, some of these questions are unanswerable.

But still, the beaver pit does offer some insights about Neolithic people, in terms of what they hunted and how they used their prey.

“The Alsleben find thus not only points to specialized hunting strategies in the early Neolithic period,” the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt said, “but also allows us to draw conclusions about clothing at that time, which we can imagine to have been quite elaborate.”

After reading about the 7,000-year-old Neolithic pit filled with beaver bones that was found in Germany, discover the story of the Castoroides, the giant prehistoric beavers that went extinct long ago. Then, look through these fascinating and sometimes surprising images from bestiaries, illustrated animal encyclopedias from the Middle Ages.

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author
Kaleena Fraga
author
Kaleena Fraga
A senior staff writer for All That's Interesting since 2021 and co-host of the History Uncovered Podcast, Kaleena Fraga graduated with a dual degree in American History and French Language and Literature from Oberlin College. She previously ran the presidential history blog History First, and has had work published in The Washington Post, Gastro Obscura, and elsewhere. She has published more than 1,200 pieces on topics including history and archaeology. She is based in Brooklyn, New York.
editor
John Kuroski
editor
John Kuroski
Based in Brooklyn, New York, John Kuroski is the editorial director of All That's Interesting. He graduated from New York University with a degree in history, earning a place in the Phi Alpha Theta honor society for history students. An editor at All That's Interesting since 2015, his areas of expertise include modern American history and the ancient Near East. In an editing career spanning 17 years, he previously served as managing editor of Elmore Magazine in New York City for seven years.
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Fraga, Kaleena. "Power Line Construction In Germany Turns Up A 7,000-Year-Old Pit Filled With Beaver Remains." AllThatsInteresting.com, May 4, 2026, https://allthatsinteresting.com/germany-neolithic-beaver-pit. Accessed May 5, 2026.
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