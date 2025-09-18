The castle on Loch Finlaggan was built between the 12th and 13th centuries, predating a palace at the site that belonged to the "Lords of the Isles."

Archaeologists have uncovered a forgotten castle at Finlaggan on Scotland’s Isle of Islay that may have once been home to royals who ruled over parts of the country. The castle remains unnamed, but it was likely built in the 12th or 13th century.

The discovery was part of a major archaeology project described in a new book: The Archaeology of Finlaggan, Islay. The book describes archaeological work conducted at the site in the 1980s and 1990s and the decades of analysis that followed, revealing that the area was seemingly the epicenter of power for the lords of western Scotland.

The Medieval History Of The Isle of Islay

David Caldwell is the author of The Archaeology of Finlaggan, Islay and the lead archaeologist on the project to study the site where the castle once stood. Caldwell said in a statement released by the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland: “The processing of all the data that was gathered has been a major part of my life since the 1990s and I hope I have not only provided an account of interest but also a basis for others to carry out more research in the future.”

Archaeological excavations were conducted on Islay between 1989 and 1998, and Caldwell has been analyzing the results and researching the area’s history ever since. In the 14th and 15th centuries, the two small islands on Loch Finlaggan held a palace that was home to the Lords of the Isles, powerful members of the MacDonald clan who ruled the islands of western Scotland, acted like kings, and even invaded the mainland from time to time.

Before the Lords of the Isles lived on the lake and transformed Finlaggan into their ceremonial and administrative center, however, an earlier castle stood on the same two islands.

The Long-Lost Castle That Once Stood On Loch Finlaggan

Before the Lords of the Isles gained power, their ancestors seemingly built a series of structures on Loch Finlaggan between the 12th and 13th centuries. Archaeologists found evidence of living quarters, courtyards, kitchens, a great hall, and even a chapel with a burial ground.

A fortress-like stone tower stood on the second, smaller island at the site. It was roughly 60 feet long by 60 feet wide and identical to those built by Anglo-French kings in other parts of Britain, such as the keep at Bamburgh Castle. Those rulers used such towers to showcase their power and wealth, and whoever built the castle at Finlaggan likely did so for similar reasons.

It’s unclear why the original castle was destroyed, but it may have fallen into disrepair or been destroyed by an enemy attack.

Dr. Helen Spencer, the Head of Research at the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland, said in the statement, “As a charity, part of our mission is to share knowledge of the past with everyone.” This latest publication is doing just that — revealing the little-known medieval history of Scotland’s westernmost reaches.

