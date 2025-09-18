The National Archives Is Displaying The Entire U.S. Constitution For The First Time Ever — Including The Rarely-Seen Fifth Page

The exhibit in Washington, D.C. is part of the celebration of America's upcoming 250th anniversary.

Between September 16th and October 1st, the entirety of the U.S. Constitution is on view in the Rotunda at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. in honor of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

According to a release from the National Archives, the display features the full U.S. Constitution and the original Bill of Rights. Notably, the exhibit includes the rarely displayed “fifth page” of the Constitution and all of the amendments that come after the Bill of Rights.

The fifth page, signed by George Washington as President of the Constitutional Convention, “outlines a set of instructions to the States on how to implement the Constitution.” The page was briefly exhibited on its own in 2012, but the new exhibition marks the first time all five pages of the Constitution, plus the Bill of Rights and all the amendments, are shown together.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, the National Archives is playing a major role in the coast-to-coast commemorations by providing the American people access to their history,” said Jim Byron, Senior Advisor to the Acting Archivist of the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a press statement. “This extraordinary installation welcomes all Americans to celebrate the bedrock of our national life: our Constitution.”

The National Archives are free to visit and tickets are not required, but officials also said they are expecting long wait times during the full Constitution display, which is set to last until October 1st.

As such, they recommended making a timed-entry reservation online. Extended weekend hours are also put in place to allow as many visitors as possible to view the Constitution in its entirety.

Typically, four pages of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights are the only parts of the document that are on display for the public. But as America’s 250th anniversary steadily approaches in 2026, officials thought it appropriate to exhibit the historic document in full.

The United States was famously founded on July 4, 1776 (though Indigenous people have lived in the same region for tens of thousands of years), when the 13 American colonies ratified the Declaration of Independence and proclaimed themselves to be free of British rule.

Since then, there have been countless events in the United States to honor America’s founding and independence, with numerous celebrations and commemorations occurring on the centennial in 1887 and the bicentennial in 1976. And of course, many Americans celebrate July 4th every year during other anniversaries of the country’s birthday.

It’s little wonder why the National Archives wanted to do something special to honor the United States’ 250th anniversary, or the semiquincentennial. Aside from displaying the Constitution in its entirety, the National Archives is also opening up a new, permanent exhibit called “The American Story,” which allows guests to use artificial intelligence to explore various records.

Of course, many other celebrations and commemorations are planned elsewhere throughout the country, with Philadelphia’s Museum of the American Revolution planning to open a new exhibition on the Declaration of Independence later this year, and the New York Public Library set to display a copy of the Declaration handwritten by Thomas Jefferson next year.

For now, with the entirety of the Constitution on display, it is a reminder for Americans of both the importance of this foundational document and the rights it affords those who call the country home.

