Machu Picchu Might Be Demoted From The New Wonders Of The World Because Of Overtourism And Conservation Concerns

The New7Wonders project, which is not associated with UNESCO, warns that Machu Picchu could lose its "credibility" as a world wonder if improvements don't happen.

Peru’s famous Machu Picchu may no longer be recognized as part of the new seven wonders of the world due to overtourism, limited conservation policies, and numerous social conflicts in the area.

The Inca landmark was voted in as one of the new seven wonders as part of a vote organized by the New7Wonders project in 2007. However, it was recently revealed the site may risk losing its place among the other modern wonders, or at least its “credibility” as a wonder.

The announcement comes in the wake of transportation-related protests in the region, which have left some tourists stranded near the historic site. Regardless of its status as a world wonder, Machu Picchu will continue to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as UNESCO is not associated with New7Wonders.

New7Wonders Is Concerned For Machu Picchu’s Future As A Historic Site

In a statement from New7Wonders, the organization outlined its concerns about local officials’ plans and regulations for the site, including alleged poor management and a lack of sustainable planning. The statement goes on to describe how the historical site’s standing as a world wonder rides on the next steps of Peru’s “key decision-makers.”

“The designation implies a shared commitment to the conservation and responsible management of the site, as well as the implementation of international preservation and management standards,” the statement said.

As of right now, the organization has not released what the process would look like if they determined it was appropriate to remove Machu Picchu from their list of world wonders. They also don’t currently have plans regarding the next steps for adding a new site in its place if removed.

“This is premature, especially as we believe all stakeholders can and should consider this a wake-up call to get the house of Machu Picchu in order,” New7Wonders Director Jean-Paul de la Fuente told CNN. “We already have an official representative adviser in Peru itself, who is ready to support the process toward both short term and more importantly long-term solutions.”

Peru’s Ministry of Culture released a statement following the organization’s call for change, stating that “the conservation and protection of the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu is not being violated.” The ministry also said UNESCO is “the only competent body to promote the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage.”

In addition, the ministry pointed out that Machu Picchu is not included on UNESCO’s list of endangered world heritage sites.

Recent Concerns Surrounding Machu Picchu

New7Wonders’ statement comes in the wake of protests regarding Peru’s transportation concessions. Due to the unrest, thousands of tourists have been left stranded near the historic site in the last few days.

While the protests over control of the concession for the route leading to Machu Picchu have actually been going on since the beginning of September, they took a turn in recent days. Some protesters completely blocked rail access leading to Machu Picchu, halting transportation to the historic site.

While New7Wonders’ announcement was made during a contentious time, according to de la Fuente, the warning is a long time coming.

Most of the organization’s concerns stem from the impacts of overtourism. Specifically, they’re concerned about the increased risk of damage to the site, rising prices for services in the area, irregular ticket sale practices, and the alleged lack of cooperation between institutions and travel companies.

In recent years, the organization has also heard reports of repeated complaints from visitors and has become concerned over the limited conservation and management plans for the future of the site.

Even with these potential issues and the ongoing transportation protests, Machu Picchu is supposed to host over 1.5 million visitors this year. If that number is reached, it would mark the highest number of guests at that site in a year.

Even with these potential issues and the ongoing transportation protests, Machu Picchu is supposed to host over 1.5 million visitors this year. If that number is reached, it would mark the highest number of guests at that site in a year.