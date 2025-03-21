A Rare Viking Armband Made Of Iron 1,000 Years Ago Was Just Found Preserved In A Swedish Wetland

Stunningly preserved due to the oxygen-poor conditions of the bog, this iron armband retains its decorative pattern featuring intricate rows of dots as well as the miniature animal heads that make up its two ends.

On the Swedish island of Öland, a passerby recently noticed something peeking out of a wetland. As they approached, they thought it was nothing more than a rusty brown loop, but it instead turned out to be an extremely rare Viking artifact: an iron armband dating back roughly 1,000 years.

Around the same time, in an unrelated incident on the other side of the country, workers in Trollhättan discovered a 2,000-year-old golden neck ring, another rarity given that such jewelry was typically only worn by the most powerful elites of the time.

Both finds were initially touted as prime examples of centuries-old Scandinavian jewelry craftsmanship — but a subsequent reassessment of the latter find has cast some doubt on its historical importance.

The Viking Armband Discovered In A Bog By A Passerby On Öland

The discovery of the Viking armband was announced in a Facebook post from the Kalmar County Administrative Office on March 11. Per the post, an “attentive private person,” who has indeed remained anonymous, stumbled upon the armband in a wetland near Löt on the island of Öland, preserved in stunning condition.

Experts noted that iron armbands such as this one are particularly rare, as most similar artifacts are made of silver or bronze. In fact, of the more than 1,000 similar bands at the State Historical Museum, only three are made of iron. Furthermore, the armband was found in a remarkable state of preservation, likely because it was buried in the bog’s low-oxygen environment for so many years, which helped to prevent corrosion.

Similar discoveries had previously been made on the Swedish island of Gotland, but there are no matching examples of this particular variety.

Experts were uncertain about what purpose this armband may have served or how it wound up in the wetland. It may have been a sacrifice to the gods, or it may have simply been discarded — or even just accidentally lost.

Should the anonymous finder choose to donate the artifact, experts said it would be preserved and analyzed in more detail, possibly revealing more about its origins. In any case, the discovery was highly rare and is prompting archaeologists to plan a further survey of the area with metal detectors in the spring.

And this was not the only historic discovery to come out of Sweden in recent weeks.

The Ancient Neck Ring Unearthed During Excavation Work In Trollhättan

In the city of Trollhättan in Västra Götaland County, workers unearthed what they initially believed to be a golden neck ring, though appearances soon proved to be deceiving.

The discovery was first announced on March 17, with experts citing it as an unusual find. Uncovered roughly six feet below the surface, the golden-colored ring weighed around two pounds and was estimated to be roughly 2,000 years old.

Unlike similar objects, which were typically made of solid bronze, this golden ring showed signs of having been produced domestically in Scandinavia and was seen as a testament to the region’s craftsmanship.

However, things were not what they seemed.

On March 21, officials from the County Administrative Board of Västra Götland announced that the initial assessment was wrong. The neck ring was, in fact, not made of gold, as determined by a new technical analysis of the artifact.

As it turns out, it was made mostly of iron, though there were traces of zinc and copper found within it as well.

“The neck ring is similar to previous ancient finds, but the technical analysis shows that it is not gold,” said Mats Herklint, head of the County Administrative Board’s cultural and environment unit. “We made a qualified assessment using experts, but should have waited for the technical analysis.”

Based on this new assessment, the county determined that the neck ring therefore lacks cultural, historical, and economic value, as many similar finds like this have been made previously.

But while this artifact may not have been made of gold, it represents another striking historical find in Sweden in recent weeks.

And though the neck ring may not inspire further study, at least the Öland armband could offer invaluable insight into the cultural practices and craftsmanship of Viking-era Scandinavian societies.

