The Mosaic House was once a grand residence with ties to the royal family of Pergamon, an ancient city once touted as the "second Athens."

Archaeologists working in Türkiye’s ancient city of Pergamon recently discovered an impressive Greco-Roman residential complex dubbed the “Mosaic House.” While just 20 percent of the structure has been unearthed so far, at least four different elaborate tile floors have already been uncovered.

What’s more, a roof tile found at the site suggests that the complex belonged to the royal family of the Pergamon Kingdom. The residence was seemingly burned down during Arab raids in the seventh century, and now, more than 1,000 years later, it’s getting a chance to show off its stunning craftsmanship once more.

Uncovering The Mosaic House In Pergamon

The Mosaic House was originally built between the second and third centuries C.E., when the rulers of the Pergamon Kingdom still envisioned the city as a “second Athens.” It was inhabited well into the Christian era, when the nearby Red Basilica, originally a temple to the Egyptian gods, was converted into a church. It was then seemingly abandoned sometime in the seventh century after a devastating fire during Arab raids.

“One of the most striking features of the Mosaic House is its mosaic floors,” said Professor Yusuf Sezgin, who headed the excavation, per the Hürriyet Daily News. “This indicates that it was an important structure… The roof tiles and burnt vessels suggest that the destruction was caused by a fire.”

The mosaic floors blend styles in a fascinating way. Their intricate designs combine geometric and floral motifs from the third and fourth centuries C.E., reflecting Greek artistic traditions and Roman influences. During the excavations, archaeologists also discovered a roof tile fragment bearing a royal seal.

“We found a tile fragment with the inscription ‘Basilike,'” Sezgin said. “In Greek, ‘basilike’ means ‘belonging to the king.’ It is known that such seals were used in buildings specifically constructed for the royal family in the Pergamon Acropolis. If this inscription is found in a building, it means that it belonged to the king. We had previously found similar examples in fragments, but for the first time, a complete seal has been unearthed.”

This means that the grand complex was likely one of the royal family’s private residences.

The structure surrounded a stone courtyard with a pool, and inside that pool archaeologists found a tombstone bearing a touching inscription: “the sweetest child in the world.” It was also engraved with the image of a child with his dog on a rabbit hunt. Sezgin said the stone was likely removed from a tomb and repurposed when building the pool, and its discovery is significant “both for its emotional aspect and for providing insights into the social life of that period.”

Together, these finds offer new insight into life in the ancient city of Pergamon.

The Rise And Fall Of Pergamon, The ‘Second Athens’ Of The Ancient World

The ancient city of Pergamon was once a bustling hub of culture, learning, and innovation during the Hellenistic period. It was the capital of the Kingdom of Pergamon and a major cultural center of the Greek world.

Pergamon boasted one of the most significant libraries of its time — the Library of Pergamon — which was said to rival the famed Library of Alexandria. At one time, the library held more than 200,000 scrolls. This vast collection of knowledge was made possible by the city’s prolific production of parchment.

The city also housed significant architectural marvels, including the Great Altar of Pergamon, a monumental structure dedicated to the god Zeus, which featured intricate friezes depicting epic battles between gods and giants. The city’s theater was also one of the largest of its time, holding around 10,000 spectators.

Pergamon additionally became renowned for its contributions to health and medicine. The Asclepion, a center dedicated to healing, attracted people from far and wide seeking cures and therapies. It was here that the celebrated physician Galen honed his skills, laying foundations that would influence medical practices for centuries.

As the city’s culture evolved over the years, so, too, did its religious practices. Although it was once a rich center of pagan traditions, its occupation during the Christian era was significant enough to warrant a mention in the Book of Revelation, in which it was described as the location of “Satan’s throne,” likely alluding to the city’s prominent pagan temples.

Unfortunately, Pergamon was ultimately abandoned due to a number of devastating circumstances. In 262 C.E., an earthquake caused substantial damage to the city’s infrastructure and kickstarted its decline. Shortly after, it was sacked by the Goths, and around 663, it fell into the hands of raiding Arab forces.

Despite Emperor Constans II’s attempt to reinforce the acropolis by constructing a massive wall, however, the city’s prominence continued to wane. It was dealt a final blow in the 14th century when it was absorbed into the Ottoman Empire, and now, what was once a thriving center of the Greek world is nothing more than mere ruins.

Still, as archaeologists go back and examine those ruins, the history of this once great city has come to the forefront once again.

