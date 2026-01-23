Archaeologists Preparing For Development In Eastern Rome Happened Upon Ancient Tombs And A Shrine To Hercules

Found in the Pietralata district's Parco delle Acacie, this site was continuously developed and occupied from the 5th century B.C.E. to the 3rd century C.E.

The center of Rome is known for its rich historical sites, from the Colosseum to the Forum. But during excavations in the eastern edge of the city, archaeologists uncovered an incredible set of ruins from the Roman Republic period — including a shrine, tombs, pools, and an ancient road. These new discoveries promise to add illuminating new detail to the history of the Roman Republic.

The Roman Tombs And Shrine To Hercules Found At Parco Delle Acacie In Eastern Rome

According to a statement from the Italian Ministry of Culture, these ruins were discovered during a preventative excavation project at the Parco delle Acacie in the Pietralata district on the eastern side of Rome, in preparation for a development project. During the excavations, which began in 2022, archaeologists uncovered the ruins of an area covering about two-and-a-half acres that was occupied from the 5th or 4th century B.C.E until the 1st century C.E., and then periodically during the 2nd and 3rd centuries C.E.

One of the most compelling discoveries at the site is the ruins of a shrine, which archaeologists suspect was once connected to the cult of Hercules. Set close to an ancient road, the shrine is a small quadrangular building, roughly 15 feet by 18 feet. In the center of the building, aligned with its entrance, archaeologists found a small white-plastered tuff (a kind of volcanic rock) that was likely once used as an altar.

At the back of the building, archaeologists also found what appears to be the base of a cult statue, and further excavation of the building revealed that it was built over a votive deposit. Here, archaeologists found terracotta heads, feet, and female figurines, as well as two terracotta cattle. Ancient bronze coins found nearby furthermore suggest that the Hercules shrine was constructed between the late 3rd and 2nd centuries B.C.E.

Nearby, archaeologists also uncovered two impressive tombs. Dating to the 4th or 3rd century B.C.E., the two chamber tombs were carved into the tuff slope which descends down from the nearby Via di Pietralata.

The first has a “monumental entrance” with a stone portal. Within the tomb, archaeologists found a sarcophagus and three urns, as well as two vases, two black-glazed cups, a ceramic jug, and a mirror.

The other tomb, which was built slightly later, has benches on either side, and contains the remains of a man who seemingly underwent surgical trepanation.

And that’s not all that archaeologists found at the site.

The Enormous Pools And Ancient Road Also Uncovered In Pietralata

In addition to the Hercules shrine and the two Republic-era tombs, archaeologists also uncovered the remains of an ancient road and two monumental pools. The road, constructed in the mid-Republican period (around the 3rd century B.C.E.) was seemingly used up until around the dawn of the Roman Empire, in the first century C.E. By the 2nd and 3rd centuries C.E., at least 200 years before Rome fell, the road had begun to fall out of use.

The two pools, meanwhile, were seemingly built in the second century B.C.E. Archaeologists aren’t entirely certain what the pools were used for, however. They’ve speculated that they served a religious purpose, or were perhaps used “for some type of productive activity.”

Though questions about the site remain, archaeologists are thrilled with the discovery. It proves that Rome’s ruins can be found far beyond the center of the city, and that there’s still much left to discover in its outlying regions.

“It is precisely in contexts like this,” said Daniela Porro, Special Superintendent of Rome, “apparently distant from the most famous sites of the ancient metropolis, that elements emerge that enrich the narrative of archaeological Rome as a sprawling city and that have contributed significantly to its development. The modern suburbs thus reveal themselves to be repositories of profound memories, yet to be explored.”

