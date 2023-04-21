Experimental submarine from 1907 uncovered in Connecticut, hidden Bible chapter found in the Vatican, ancient Maya scoreboard unearthed in Mexico.

An Experimental Wheeled Submarine Built By An Eccentric Millionaire In 1907 Was Just Uncovered In Long Island Sound

Divers in Connecticut just uncovered a legendary submarine built by an eccentric millionaire and celebrity inventor in 1907. Measuring in at a whopping 92 feet long, this massive vessel had been hiding in plain sight at the bottom of Long Island Sound ever since it was scuttled in 1946. Known as the Defender, the submarine was scrapped after the Navy refused to buy it because its design, complete with wheels and an underwater door, was just too bizarre.

A Never-Before-Seen Chapter Of The Bible Has Been Discovered In The Vatican Library

Scientists have uncovered a “hidden” chapter of the Bible written about 1,500 years ago in a manuscript stored in the Vatican Library.

The previously lost section represents one of the earliest translations of the Gospels, written in Old Syriac script, which long eluded scholars for a rather simple reason: the text had been erased over a millennium ago.

A Scoreboard Used By The Maya During An Ancient Ball Game Was Just Discovered Among Mexican Ruins

From ancient Rome to the Middle Ages and beyond, archaeology has proven time and again that humans have always loved sports. This was proven true yet again recently with the discovery of a Maya “scoreboard” by archaeologists studying the Maya Chichén Itzá site on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The scoreboard was discovered by archaeologist Lizbeth Beatriz Mendicut Pérez, who made the striking find while examining the site’s Casa Colorada (Red House). Believed to be around 1,100 years old, the circular stone is 12.6 inches in diameter and weighs 88 pounds.

It displays two figures who appear to be opposing players, alongside a ball and hieroglyphic writing. The two players are dressed differently, perhaps representing their individual teams.

