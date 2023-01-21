"Replica" sword found to be genuine Bronze Age artifact, one of the world's oldest runestones discovered, ancient Egyptian burial uncovered with 142 dead dogs.

Chicago Museum Discovers That Bronze Age “Replica” Sword Is Actually The Real Thing

Warriors in Bronze Age Europe would sometimes toss their weapons into rivers to pay tribute to lost loved ones or to quite literally bury the hatchet. Now, experts believe that’s precisely what happened to this three-foot bronze sword when it was thrown into the Danube River in present-day Hungary some 3,000 years ago.

However, what makes the story behind this sword unique is that it’s been on display in the Chicago Field Museum for the last 100 years as a mere replica. Curators believe that someone simply “wrote it down wrong” when they labelled the sword on its way from Hungary to Chicago in the 1930s. But a recent X-ray, prompted by the suspicions of a visiting archaeologist from Hungary, just confirmed that this “replica” has in fact been a genuine Bronze Age original all along.

Archaeologists In Norway May Have Found The World’s Oldest Runestone

Runes, the characters that make up several early Germanic alphabets, were used in Northern Europe from the beginning of the Common Era until the adoption of the Latin alphabet at the end of the Viking Age. Researchers are still piecing together their mysteries to this day — but they may have come a little closer after the discovery of what might be the oldest runestone in the world.

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.

Archaeologists with the Centre for Egyptological Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences (CEI RAS) made the strange discovery while excavating a necropolis at the Faiyum Oasis, west of the Nile River and approximately 60 miles south of Cairo. The burial appears to date from between the first century B.C.E. and the first century C.E.

