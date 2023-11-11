Ancient tomb covered in anti-snake spells found in Egypt, human remains with a hollowed-out face unearthed in Germany, Bronze Age meeting hall uncovered near Berlin.

Ancient Egyptian Tomb Found Near Giza Has Walls Covered In Magic Spells Meant To Ward Off Serpents

An ancient Egyptian tomb was just discovered near Giza — with walls covered in grisly drawings of ritual sacrifices, a list of victims’ names, and spells meant to guard against deadly snakes. Meanwhile, the lid of the mummy’s sarcophagus features hieroglyphic text from the 178th chapter of the Book of the Dead along with depictions of the goddesses Isis and Nephthys.

See more here.

Archaeologists Baffled By Discovery Of A Woman Buried Next To Her Husband — With Her Face Hollowed Out

Archaeologists excavating the site of a former imperial palace in Eisleben, Germany, made a curiously macabre find: a 1,000-year-old grave of a man next to a woman whose facial bones were missing. For now, archaeologists have no idea what happened to the woman, though the lack of disturbance around the grave suggests that she was buried that way.

The double grave was discovered during excavations of an ancient imperial palace. The woman, just over five feet tall, is buried next to a man, slightly taller, who has all of his facial bones intact. Project leader Felix Biermann of the Saxony-Anhalt State Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archaeology explained to German media that the pair lived in the ninth century and were likely a married couple.

However, he had no answer for why the woman was missing the top of her head and facial bones.

Dig deeper in this report.

Massive Nordic Bronze Age Meeting Age Hall Discovered In Germany May Have Belonged To The Legendary King Hinz

Archaeologists have unearthed a massive Bronze Age building believed to be the meeting hall of the legendary King Hinz, who was purportedly buried in a golden coffin.

The discovery was made not far from a burial mound known as the “King’s Grave,” which some say is the place where King Hinz was buried. The mound itself was first discovered in 1899 and is widely regarded as the single most significant 9th-century burial site in northern Central Europe.

Read on here.