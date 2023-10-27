Ancient rock carvings revealed in Brazil, Christ tattoo found on 1,300-year-old body unearthed in Sudan, massive Neolithic tomb discovered in Scotland.

Ancient Carvings Of Eerie Human Faces Made On Rocks Along The Amazon Were Just Revealed By Drought

More than 1,000 years ago, the Indigenous inhabitants of precolonial Brazil carved untold numbers of haunting human faces into the massive rocks along the Amazon River. But as water levels rose over time, these carvings disappeared from view and remained hidden just out of sight for centuries. It wasn’t until a drought in 2010 caused water levels to drop that a lucky few were able to glimpse some of these engravings and tell the tale of the incredible pieces of ancient art that had been sitting just below the surface of the water all along.

Now, an even worse drought in the region has exposed more of these rocks than at any point in the last century. And thus, the long-rumored face carvings are now more visible than at any time in recorded history.

Rare Christ Tattoo Discovered On The Foot Of A 1,300-Year-Old Body In Sudan

Kari Guilbault was preparing to photograph the remains of a 1,300-year-old body discovered at the Ghazali archaeological site in Sudan when she noticed a mark on the corpse’s right foot. Guilbault, a bioarchaeologist at Purdue University, took a closer look — and realized that the mark was actually a tattoo that referenced Jesus Christ.

Massive 5,000-Year-Old Tomb Filled With At Least 14 Skeletons Found In Northern Scotland

A large Neolithic tomb built more than 5,000 years ago was just discovered in Scotland.

Archaeologists uncovered the tomb in the Orkney Isles off the northern coast of Scotland. It is estimated to date back to 3000 B.C.E. and contained the articulated skeletons of at least 14 men, women, and children — including two skeletons that appeared to be embracing.

