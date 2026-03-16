A Hidden Cache Of Century-Old Gold Coins Worth About $500,000 Was Just Found During House Construction In Russia

Dating back to a period spanning 1848 to 1911, these rubles were likely hidden for safekeeping just before the Russian Revolution in 1917.

While excavating the site of a future structure in Torzhok, Russia, archaeologists spotted a glimmer of gold in the dirt. Upon further examination, they unearthed an astounding hoard of hundreds of gold coins.

The coins, which date to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, were likely hidden away for safekeeping by someone who never had the chance to return and collect them later. Given the coins’ age, archaeologists suspect that the hoard was buried sometime around the Russian Revolution of 1917, but this discovery still remains largely shrouded in mystery.

The Enormous Hoard Of Gold Coins Discovered In Torzhok

According to a statement from the Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the coin hoard was discovered in 2025, during excavations at the site of a new planned structure at 10 Sadovaya Street, in Torzhok. The area has been occupied since the 12th century C.E. and, while excavating the old foundations of bygone buildings, archaeologists discovered this hidden haul of gold coins.

The coins had spilled out of a broken pot, a brownish-yellow clay vessel with a handle that was identified as a kandyushka. After collecting them, archaeologists determined that the hoard consisted of 409 coins of varying worth, adding up to 4,070 rubles. But given the value of the gold itself, estimates have placed the modern value of the coins at roughly $500,000.

They date to between 1848 to 1911, but the bulk of the coins were from the reign of Emperor Nicholas II (1894 to 1917), the last Russian monarch. He was ultimately murdered alongside his family during the Russian Revolution.

“The treasure was likely hidden during or after the revolutionary events of 1917,” the statement notes. “Apparently, its owner never returned for it.”

Indeed, the identity of the Torzhok coin hoard’s owner has proven elusive.

The Long History Of 10 Sadovaya Street In Torzhok

The history of 10 Sadovaya Street in Torzhok dates back more than 800 years. By the 13th century, residential buildings had been built at the site, and by the 16th and 17th centuries, limestone slabs were used to build basements.

By the 20th century, there was a house at the site that was destroyed during World War II. After the war ended, a wooden house was rebuilt atop the old house’s foundation. And it was beneath this house that archaeologists found the hoard of gold coins, which they believe was hidden there decades earlier, sometime “during or after the revolutionary events of 1917.”

But though the history of the area is somewhat well documented, it’s proven challenging to determine who lived at this address in the early 20th century. Though archival documents record 24 households on this street in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the house numbers before 1917 were different than they are today. What’s more, several different people occupied 10 Sadovaya Street during the time when the coins were likely buried.

According to the statement, the “known owners” of the house between 1914 and 1921 include “priests of the Church of St. Demetrius, two merchants, a treasurer, an accountant, a shoemaker, a mechanic, a secretary, a tailor, a member of the judicial commission, an overseer, and a laborer.”

“It remains to be seen,” the statement notes, “which of them owned the treasure.”

Indeed, the owner of the treasure — and the exact reason why they hid the coins in a pot, and did not or could not return for them — may remain unknown. But given that most of the coins date to the tumultuous years before the Russian Revolution, it’s easy to hazard a guess.

In the face of violent and unpredictable times, someone tucked the hoard of coins away and hoped that they would be able to recover them. But instead, for reasons unknown, the hoard went unclaimed and eventually forgotten beneath an assuming house for more than a century — until now.

After reading about the hoard of gold coins that was just uncovered in Russia, look through these rare photos of the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s. Then, learn more about the collapse of the Soviet Union with this collection of stunning photos.