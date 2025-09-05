The bridge over Switzerland's Zihl River was built by the Romans around 40 B.C.E. and connected important trade and transportation routes.

The remains of a wooden bridge that was constructed by the Romans over 2,000 years ago were recently uncovered by archaeologists in Aegerten, Switzerland. The structure spanned the Zihl River, which once flowed through the area, and its oak piles were preserved in silt and groundwater beneath the former riverbed for centuries.

The bridge, which was built around 40 B.C.E., was part of a key Roman route in the region. Now, more than 1,500 years after the Roman Empire collapsed, this discovery is revealing more about how its ancient officials controlled the furthest reaches of their territory.

The Ancient Bridge Over The Zihl River

During construction work in Aegerten, Switzerland, archaeologists from the Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern unearthed more than 300 oak piles in what was once the bed of the Zihl River. Analysis of the tree rings in the wood revealed that the bridge the posts once supported was built around 40 B.C.E., and it underwent several renovations, as evidenced by additional piles that dated to as late as 369 C.E. This means the bridge was in use for over 400 years.

The archaeologists also uncovered additional artifacts from the Roman period, such as horseshoes, keys, coins, shoe nails, and even a fishing trident. Many of these were seemingly thrown from the bridge intentionally, though some may have been dropped accidentally. Perhaps the most fascinating find, according to a statement released by the Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern, was an ancient plane.

“Particularly noteworthy is a well-preserved large plane made of wood and iron, which has been exceptionally preserved thanks to its storage in the oxygen-poor, damp soil,” archaeologists wrote. “The finds are now being conserved and examined. They could provide valuable insight into everyday life during the Roman period.”

The age of the bridge, however, is of the most interest to historians, as it was constructed at a time of great change in the region.

How The Ancient Bridge Connected The Roman Empire

In 58 B.C.E., Julius Caesar defeated the Helvetii tribe that inhabited the Swiss plateau. The group was attempting to migrate to Gaul, which had the potential to disturb Roman control in the region.

So, Caesar put an end to their travels at the Battle of Bibracte and sent them back to their homeland. The Romans then began building roads and military outposts in the region to maintain control.

This bridge, which was built 18 years after the Roman takeover, was part of the Jura Transversal, a busy trade and transportation route. The Zihl River crossing stood at a strategic crossroads of streets and waterways, just outside the gates of the town of Petinesca. Known today as Studen, Petinesca served as a Roman outpost that maintained and secured much of the Jura Transversal.

As one of the most significant Roman discoveries in the region in the past several decades, the remains of the bridge are certain to teach researchers more about this long-forgotten era of Swiss history.

