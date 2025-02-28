Archaeologists In Denmark Just Found A 4,000-Year-Old Ritual Site That Was Like The Wooden Version Of Stonehenge

Unearthed in Aars, North Jutland, this circular site spanned nearly 100 feet in diameter and was surrounded by at least 45 wooden posts spaced roughly six feet apart.

Archaeologists in Denmark have uncovered the remains of a 4,000-year-old circular site that shares some key similarities with England’s famous Stonehenge.

The discovery came when workers were preparing for construction of a residential area and stumbled upon the remnants of this Neolithic structure. Experts believe it dates to around 2000 B.C.E., and it resembles similar circular structures from this era whose remains have been found in the Netherlands, Wales, Germany, and other European countries.

In fact, there have been dozens of henges found across the continent, and this is the second such woodhenge to be found in the area. Perhaps the most famous was found in Salisbury, England, just two miles northeast of Stonehenge itself.

The prevalence of these structures, experts say, indicates a shared system of beliefs across Neolithic European cultures. The discovery of the Danish Woodhenge serves as further proof of how widespread these beliefs truly were.

Researchers In Denmark Discover The Remains Of A 4,000-Year-Old Woodhenge

In January, experts were excavating the site of a future housing estate in Aars, North Jutland when they came across a circle that once held roughly 45 wooden posts. The circle had a diameter of around 98.5 feet and was likely constructed sometime between 2600 and 1600 B.C.E.

“It is an extraordinary find,” Sidsel Wåhlin, a curator at the Vesthimmerlands Museum, told The Guardian.

Wåhlin said she initially thought the marks in the ground were nothing more than a line of post holes — until further investigation revealed they formed a circle.

“I was like: ‘Oh my God, a timber circle, there is just no other explanation,'” she added.

As with Stonehenge and perhaps all of Europe’s various henges that have been found, Woodhenge is believed to have once been an important ritual site.

“They are ritual centers and sites that are connected with the worship of the sun and the agricultural ritual practices of the time,” Wåhlin said. “In order to decide to make such a specific monument you have to understand what it means and how to plan it.”

Moreover, though, the Danish Woodhenge hints at a larger, shared belief system prevalent across Neolithic Europe, as the site seems to have a similar axis as the English Stonehenge and Woodhenge.

“It shows us that they are sharing the same worldviews on large-scale areas on how to be farmers, how society connects with the supernatural,” Wåhlin said. “Building monuments on this scale, you need to understand why and how. If a British person from the time would have come to the site they would have known what they are doing in there.”

Though the purpose of these structures ultimately remains shrouded in mystery, burials at Stonehenge suggest it may have been a place to honor the dead, while an altar found there hints at the site’s possible religious purposes. Likewise, Denmark’s Woodhenge may have served as a place of worship, especially that of the Sun.

But now, experts hope that further research will help unlock the reason why this site was built — and more.

Future Plans To Excavate The Woodhenge Site In Aars

Now knowing that this is a ritual site, Wåhlin and excavation leader Andreas Bo Nielsen expressed excitement at excavating further. In the surrounding region, they have examined other significant Neolithic sites, including one filled with burial mounds as well as several other settlements from this same period. Their hope is that excavating the Woodhenge site will unearth “burial goods” that shed more light on the people that built it, believed to belong to the Bell Beaker culture.

“The excavation is a meticulous process, and we are thrilled by the discovery. We look forward to beginning the actual excavation of the site,” Nielsen said in a translated press release from the museum. “The timber circle is a window into the past, giving us a glimpse into our ancestors’ ceremonial and ritual activities.”

“The timber circle provides us with valuable insights into rituals and social structures from the late Stone Age/earliest Bronze Age,” Wåhlin said. “It is a testament to Denmark’s rich archaeological heritage and the close connections of the Himmerland people with other regions and peoples of Europe.”

After learning about the discovery of the Danish Woodhenge, discover the fascinating stories behind nine of the world’s oldest structures. Then, learn all about the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.