The shipwrecks found off the coast of Kasos range from a ship that sank in 3000 B.C.E. to one that went down during World War II.

Using a copy of the Iliad as a guide, an underwater archaeological team in Greece made an astounding discovery: a shipwreck graveyard off the coast of Kasos in the Aegean Sea that contains 10 vessels.

The shipwrecks found in Kasos Strait range from boats that sank thousands of years ago to ships that went down in modern times.

Discovering 5,000 Years Of Shipwrecks In The Kasos Strait

According to a statement from the Greek Ministry of Culture, a research team from the Hellenic National Research Foundation, in tandem with the Ministry of Culture, began their survey of Kasos Strait in 2019. They used a number of historical sources to inform their search, including the Iliad, an epic poem by Homer.

As they mapped the Kasos-Karpathos reef for the first time, the research team discovered a shipwreck graveyard. It contains 10 vessels that sank between 3000 B.C.E. and World War II.

The ships were discovered at depths of between 65 and 155 feet and represent an impressive range of human history. They include vessels from the Classical period (460 B.C.E.), the Hellenistic period (100 B.C.E. to 100 C.E.), the Roman period (200 B.C.E. to 300 C.E.), the Byzantine period (800 C.E. to 900 C.E.) and even a ship from more modern times: a wooden World War II vessel.

In addition to the wreckage, the research team also documented a number of thrilling historical objects that went down with their respective ships.

The Historical Treasures Under The Sea Near Greece

None of the shipwrecks found in Kasos Strait, of course, meant to sink. As such, the underwater research team found the seabed strewn with treasures from 5,000 years of human history. These “unique finds” came from far-flung places like Spain, Italy, Africa, and Asia Minor.

According to the Greek Ministry of Culture, the research team found a Spanish amphora with a seal on its handle from between 150 and 170 C.E., drinking vessels, African terra sigillata flasks from the Roman era, a stone anchor from ancient Greece, and other items. The team also took some 20,000 underwater photos before their research concluded in October 2023.

These items and the doomed ships that carried them made up part of the bustling trade route that historically existed in Kasos. The island, which is located east of Crete, was once a major trade hub. In the Iliad, Homer also claims that it played a role in the Trojan War by contributing ships.

Next, the Greek Ministry of Culture reports that the information gleaned from the four-year survey of Kasos Strait — alongside original studies from historians, archaeologists, conservators, and other scientists — will be put together in a collective volume set to be published later this year. And starting in June, research of the area will also expand to nearby Karpathos.

It will be fascinating to see what other discoveries the research team makes.

For now, the shipwreck graveyard found off the coast of Kasos represents both a slice of the island’s past and a larger look at human history itself. These vessels, ranging from a ship that went down 5,000 years ago to one that sank in the last century, offer an incredible look at humankind’s stormy — and often fatal — relationship with the mercurial sea.

After reading about the 10 shipwrecks discovered off the coast of Greece, discover the stories behind some of the world’s most famous shipwrecks. Or, learn about some of the world’s most impressive sunken ships. Then, read about the Antikythera Mechanism, the ancient “computer” found in a Greek shipwreck.