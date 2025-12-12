Archaeologists In Turkey Just Uncovered A Rare Fresco Of A Young, Beardless Jesus Inside An Ancient Tomb

This "Good Shepherd" depiction shows Jesus tending to rams, sheep, and goats, something rarely seen in Christian iconography today.

Amid ongoing excavations at the Hisardere Necropolis in the Turkish district of Iznik — known in antiquity as Nicaea — archaeologists have uncovered an early Christian fresco depicting the “Good Shepherd Jesus,” a rarely-seen figure that could very well be the only example of its kind in the region.

No artifacts were recovered nearby that could help experts date the fresco, but the tomb in which it was found is believed to date to the third century C.E. At that time, the region was under Rome’s control, thus Christians were facing widespread persecution because the religion had not yet been legalized throughout the empire. However, a not-explicitly-Christian image like the “Good Shepherd” would have allowed believers to express their faith without fear.

The Rare “Good Shepherd” Fresco Discovered Inside An Underground Tomb In Turkey

The fresco adorns the north wall of a hypogeum — an underground chamber tomb — that has been exceptionally well preserved for well over a millennium. Although its southern wall has been heavily damaged over the years, the ceiling, as well as the east, west, and north walls remain in near-perfect condition, offering archaeologists a unique opportunity to study the fresco in situ.

The walls and ceiling are adorned with decorative bird and plant motifs, as well as portraits of noble men and women with their enslaved attendants. Directly behind the kline — a square, terracotta funerary bed — is the fresco, a common form of visual art throughout the Mediterranean during the early years of Christianity. It depicts Jesus with distinctly Roman attributes, youthful and clean-shaven, wearing a toga and carrying a goat across his shoulders.

This specific type of figure, however, is almost never found in Anatolia. And of the few examples found in the region, the one from Hisardere is the best preserved.

Jesus as the Good Shepherd was an early expression of faith before the cross was widely adopted as the symbol of Christianity, along with a revised image of a bearded, older, robed Jesus. This image became the standard not long after Rome legalized Christianity in 313 C.E.

But while Christianity was still outlawed, the Good Shepherd was an important symbol of protection, salvation, and divine guidance for early Christians. As lead archaeologist Gulsen Kutbay told the Associated Press, however, this newly-found fresco is possibly the “only example of its kind in Anatolia.”

The symbol’s presence in this tomb evokes a fascinating period in history where Christianity was practiced discreetly due to fear of persecution. Iznik Museum archaeologist Eren Erten Ertem said the fresco shows “a transition from late paganism to early Christianity, depicting the deceased being sent off to the afterlife in a positive and fitting manner.”

Furthermore, this is the first time a depiction of Jesus has been identified in a tomb at the Hisardere Necropolis, which opens further paths for investigating early Christian artwork in Anatolia.

Why Nicaea Was An Important Site In Early Christianity

Amazingly, this discovery was made just one week after Pope Leo XIV visited Iznik to commemorate the 1,700-year anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in 325 C.E.

The First Council of Nicaea convened under Roman Emperor Constantine I, marking Christianity’s transition from a religion whose followers faced persecution to one that now had imperial favor. Approximately 300 bishops gathered to address the Arian controversy, which questioned Christ’s divine nature. So it was that the council produced the Nicene Creed, affirming that Jesus was “of one substance” with God the Father — a theological statement still upheld in many Christian churches around the world to this day.

Meanwhile, the council also established the timing of Easter and created frameworks for church governance.

The Second Council of Nicaea in 787 C.E. tackled the iconoclasm controversy, which had divided the Byzantine Empire for decades. Church leaders ultimately endorsed the veneration of religious icons, distinguishing between worship due to God alone and the respect shown to a sacred image — a decision which heavily influenced Christian art and worship practices, particularly in Eastern Orthodoxy.

Nicaea’s strategic location in northwestern Asia Minor made it accessible to bishops traveling from across the Christian world, from Spain to Mesopotamia. The city’s walls and imperial patronage provided security for these contentious theological debates.

The councils’ decisions unified Christian doctrine during formative centuries, establishing precedents for how the church would resolve disputes and define orthodoxy. The Nicene Creed remains Christianity’s most widely accepted statement of faith, transcending denominational boundaries among Catholics, Orthodox, and most Protestant traditions.

The newly discovered fresco serves as a reminder of Iznik’s important place in the course of Christian history.

