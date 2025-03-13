‘Ocean Census’ Project Discovers 866 New Species, From A Guitar Shark To A Mud Dragon To An Octocoral

By Amber Morgan | Edited By John Kuroski
Published March 13, 2025

Roughly 800 "Ocean Census" researchers participated in 10 expeditions to every corner of the globe and uncovered a wealth of bizarre, beautiful, and singular species that were unknown until now.

Ocean Census

The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean CensusOne of the Ocean Census rovers that helped survey our planet’s oceans and uncover more than 800 new species.

Recently, the world’s largest ocean exploration initiative announced their discovery of more than 850 new marine species found around the globe.

The Ocean Census, created two years ago by the Nippon Foundation and Nekton, has made it their mission to document 100,000 new marine species by the end of their 10-year run and to accelerate the process of identifying them.

Across 10 expeditions involving 800 researchers and supported by 400 international organizations, research facilities, and various governments, Ocean Census discovered 866 new marine species, including sharks, crabs, sponges, and corals.

Dive into these incredible new discoveries that have broadened our understanding of life in Earth’s oceans.

Guitar Shark Species Discovery
Ocean Census Coral Discovery
Ocean Census Sea Star
Asteroschema Species
Parablennius Fish Found By Ocean Census
Ceramaster Find From Ocean Census
Ampharetidae Worm
Hansenomysis Species Found By Ocean Census
Araeosoma Species
Ophiura Species Found By Ocean Census
Ocean Census Eunice Specimens
Unknown Asteroidea Species
Pseudomunida Find By Ocean Census
Odontoscion Fish
Species Of Peracle Genus
Astrocharis Species
Plinthaster Discovery
Armoured Isopod
Ophiomitrella Species
Ophiacantha Species
Species Of Bemlos Genus
Merhippolyte Species
Entomacrodus Fish Species
Comatulid Crinoid
Dark Red Anemone
Gobioclinus Fish
Hairy Decapod Shrimp
Unknown Kadosactis Species
Mysid Shrimp
Ocean Census Discovery
Red Sea Star
Threadfin Snailfish
Ocean Census Discovery

A guitar shark found off the coasts of Mozambique and Tanzania.Sergey Bogorodsky/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census
The new species of octocoral found in the Maldives.Asako Matsumoto/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census
Sea star found in the Arctic depths.Martin Hartley/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census
An Asteroschema species from the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
A fish of the Parablennius genus found by Ocean Census near Brazil.The Ocean Census
A Ceramaster discovery made by Ocean Census in the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
Ampharetidae wormThe Ocean Census
A Hansenomysis species found by Ocean Census near New Zealand.The Ocean Census
An Araeosoma species from the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
An Ophiura species found by Ocean Census in the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
Several specimens of the Eunice genus found by Ocean Census near New Zealand.The Ocean Census
An unknown species from the Asteroidea class made in the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
A Pseudomunida find made by Ocean Census.The Ocean Census
An unidentified species of fish from the Odontoscion genus found near Brazil.The Ocean Census
An unknown species Of the Peracle genus found in the Atlantic.The Ocean Census
An unidentified Astrocharis species from the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
A discovery of the Plinthaster that was made in the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
Armoured isopodThe Ocean Census
An Ophiomitrella species found in the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
An Ophiacantha species from the southeastern Pacific.The Ocean Census
An unknown species Of the Bemlos genus found near Australia.The Ocean Census
An unknown member of the Merhippolyte genus found near New Zealand.The Ocean Census
A member of the Entomacrodus genus, this fish species was found near Brazil.The Ocean Census
Comatulid crinoidThe Ocean Census
Dark red anemoneThe Ocean Census
A fish of the Gobioclinus genus found near Brazil.The Ocean Census
Hairy decapod shrimpThe Ocean Census
An unknown species of the Kadosactis genus found in the Arctic.The Ocean Census
Mysid shrimpThe Ocean Census
One of Ocean Census' 866 newly-announced discoveries.Martin Hartley/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census
Red sea starThe Ocean Census
Threadfin snailfishThe Ocean Census
Ocean Census seeks to uncover as many of the ocean's unidentified 1-2 million species as possible.Martin Hartley/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census
‘Ocean Census’ Project Discovers 866 New Species, From A Guitar Shark To A Mud Dragon To An Octocoral
The Ocean Census Sets Out To Discover 100,000 New Marine Species

Launched by the Nippon Foundation and Nekton in 2023, the Ocean Census is a UN-endorsed program designed to discover more of our planet's marine species than ever before. Despite covering more than 70% of our planet, the ocean and its wildlife remain largely mysterious.

Currently, scientists have identified roughly 240,000 marine species, but that is not even close to the projected 1 to 2 million more that call our oceans home. Even when a new species is discovered, it can take an average of 13.5 years to properly identify and catalogue — leaving these animals at risk of going extinct before they are even fully identified.

Supported by hundreds of scientists and organizations worldwide, the Ocean Census has made it its mission to streamline species identification and uncover at least 100,000 new marine species in the next eight years. So far, this global alliance has conducted 10 expeditions around the world, supported by teams of divers, submersibles, and remotely operated vehicles.

In a new press release, the Ocean Census announced that it has discovered 866 new marine species in the roughly 16 months since its inception, including new species of shark, coral, shrimp, crab, reef fish, and much more.

All of these new species have been recorded in the Ocean Census Biodiversity Data Platform, allowing researchers and the general public to view the discoveries. The organization has also created eight Species Discovery Workshops led by taxonomists from around the world, allowing for the rapid identification of new species through the use of high-resolution imaging and genetic sequencing.

Highlights Of The Ocean Census' 866 Newly-Discovered Marine Species

Discovered at depths of 3 to 6,300 feet in waters all around the world, the 866 newly identified marine creatures have revealed the vibrant diversity of our planet's oceans.

Some of the most notable finds include a new species of guitar shark discovered near Mozambique and Tanzania in East Africa. This species is one of only 38 known species of guitar shark, two-thirds of which are considered threatened species.

Other discoveries include:

Squat lobster

Squat Lobster

Gallardo/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census New species of squat lobster found near the Salas y Gómez Ridge in the southeastern Pacific.

More than 900 species of squat lobster have been discovered, and now this one joins the group. Though called a lobster, this creature is more similar to hermit crabs and lives in deep-sea coral reefs in assorted warmer areas of the world's oceans.

Turridrupa Magnifica gastropod

Turridrupa Magnifica Discovery

Peter Stahlschmidt/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean CensusTurridrupa Magnifica gastropods discovered near New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

Discovered at depths of 650 to 1640 feet, this species has physical properties with medicinal applications. It contains a peptide that has been found to reduce pain and treat cancer in humans.

Eelpout Fish

Eelpout Fish Found By Ocean Census

Linley Te Papa/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census Eelpout fish discovered in the South Pacific near New Zealand.

The eelpout fish, also called a burbot, is a species of cold-water fish found in sub-Arctic regions. They often inhabit the deepest reaches of the ocean.

Pygmy Pipehorse

Ocean Census Discovery Syngnathidae

Richard Smith/The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census New species of Pygmy Pipehorse (Syngnathidae) discovered in the Indian Ocean near South Africa.

The pygmy pipehorse is a 1.6-inch sea creature with a particular propensity for camouflage. Found by the Ocean Census in Sodwana Bay, off the coast of South Africa in the Indian Ocean, it is the first record of its genus ever found in Africa. Prior to now, it had only been found off the coast of New Zealand.

In all, while the first round of expeditions was an undeniable success, the Ocean Census team is still hard at work to reach their ultimate goal of identifying 100,000 new species.

This year, the organization will conduct 10 more expeditions across the Pacific, Indian, and Southern Oceans in the hopes of expanding our knowledge of Earth's ocean creatures, the challenges they face, and how we can best protect them. As Ocean Census explained in their mission statement:

"The ocean is an interconnected web of life. Only by building a more complete picture of its biodiversity, and understanding the potential of its genetic blueprint, can we inform the policies and decisions that will shape its future."

After reading about the Ocean Census, dive into the story of Challenger Deep, the deepest point in any of Earth's oceans. Then, read about seven scary sea creatures that are so bizarre you won't believe they're real.

author
Amber Morgan
author
Amber Morgan
Amber Morgan is an Editorial Fellow for All That's Interesting. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in political science, history, and Russian. Previously, she worked as a content creator for America House Kyiv, a Ukrainian organization focused on inspiring and engaging youth through cultural exchanges.
editor
John Kuroski
editor
John Kuroski
John Kuroski is the editorial director of All That's Interesting. He graduated from New York University with a degree in history, earning a place in the Phi Alpha Theta honor society for history students. An editor at All That's Interesting since 2015, his areas of interest include modern history and true crime.
