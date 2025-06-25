700-Year-Old Gold Ring Discovered In The Ruins Of A Slovakian Castle Found To Feature A Sapphire From Sri Lanka

Made in approximately 1300, the ring features an 18-karat gold band adorned with a reddish-purple Sri Lankan sapphire flanked by a pair of lions.

Some 700 years ago, someone left behind a ring at Pustý hrad Castle in central Slovakia. The gold ring, set with a rare reddish-purple sapphire, was lost for centuries before a treasure hunter stumbled upon it in 2001. Now, researchers have taken a close look at this stunning artifact, and made a surprising discovery: its stone comes all the way from Sri Lanka.

Not only is the ring itself a fascinating historical object, but it also provides an illuminating look at the thriving international trade that existed between Europe and Asia during the Middle Ages.

The Medieval Gold Ring Found By A Treasure Hunter At Slovakia’s Pustý Hrad Castle

According to a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, the medieval ring was first found by a treasure hunter amid the ruins of Pustý hrad Castle in Zvolen, Slovakia, in 2001. In 2023, archaeologists finally got their hands on the ring and proceeded to study it for the first time.

They found that the ring is made of a “thin gold band” adorned with a “reddish purple” gemstone known as a corundum, from which both rubies and sapphires can be formed. (Because sapphires have more of a range of colors than rubies, the archaeologists believe that this purplish stone is a sapphire.) The stone is held in place by “four claws” and there are figures on the ring which appear to depict lions, complete with mane-like fur.

As the study’s authors wrote, the lion imagery on the ring is suggestive of “strength, courage, and royalty.” Lion motifs were also connected to Christianity, as the lion was a symbol of resurrection and victory over evil.

Indeed, researchers suspect that the ring, which is likely from the late 13th or early 14th century, once belonged to a bishop. Similar rings have been found at bishops’ burials, and a ring like this would have been worn in an official capacity, likely as a bishop’s “ring of office.”

“Such rings were far more than decorative items,” the researchers wrote. “The addition of engraved animals on the ring shoulders indicates the influence of medieval iconography and beastly imagery. The wearers used them as symbols of their wealth and societal status and as a spiritual safeguard.”

But while the ring is a stunning historical object, its origins make it all the more valuable. Researchers suspect that its unusual purplish sapphire traveled a long distance to Slovakia, and originally came from Sri Lanka.

The Sapphire From Sri Lanka And The Questions That Remain

After studying the ring, the researchers surmised that its gemstone had once traveled some 4,500 miles, from Sri Lanka to Slovakia. Sri Lanka has a long history of sapphire trading. Still active today, the Sri Lankan sapphire trade provided these precious gems to Europeans even during Roman times.

Still, the gem’s origins aside, questions remain about this astonishing medieval ring. Researchers aren’t sure exactly who once owned the ring, and they’re not sure how it was lost.

What is known is that the ring was found by chance within a courtyard at Pustý hrad Castle in Zvolen, a prominent royal castle built in the 12th century. The site served as the administrative center of Zvolen County for centuries, but fell into disuse in the 15th century. The castle was abandoned and then largely destroyed by a fire during a military seige in 1452.

As such, this tiny gold ring found by chance amid the ruins of a medieval castle fits into a dramatic vein of Eastern European history. Meanwhile, it’s also a unique symbol of the thriving trade relations that existed between Europe and Asia during the Middle Ages.

