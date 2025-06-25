The library, which was first built between 300 and 30 B.C.E., was "of considerable scale and significance" in the ancient city of Stratonikeia.

Archaeologists in Turkey have announced the discovery of a massive library in the ancient city of Stratonikeia. Excavations have been ongoing for the past five years, and now researchers have mapped the complete layout of the structure.

The library was abandoned after an earthquake around 610 C.E. and buried for centuries, but now this 2,000-year-old structure is being celebrated as “a testament to the timeless value of knowledge.”

The Sprawling Library In The ‘City Of Gladiators’

Archaeologists believe the library was originally built during the Hellenistic period, between 323 and 30 B.C.E., and it likely remained in use until an earthquake destroyed it in the seventh century C.E. It was redesigned during the Roman era, and mosaics were added in the fourth century C.E., indicating that it was an important part of life in Stratonikeia for hundreds of years.

The building once stood in the city center at the crossroads of Stratonikeia’s four main streets, where it was surrounded by public baths, religious institutions, and a fountain. Inscriptions found inside state that it was built by a master craftsman from Ephesus, another ancient city in modern-day Turkey.

Its layout is different from that of any other library ever found in the region, and it seemingly even inspired the architecture of another library in North Africa. The similarities between the two structures suggest that not only was Stratonikeia a city of cultural significance, it was also connected to far-reaching areas of the Roman Empire.

Dr. Bilal Söğüt of Pamukkale University, the leader of the excavations, spoke to Anadolu Agency about what his team has uncovered so far: the main entrance, a portico, a central courtyard, a reading hall, and several other rooms.

“We have determined all the sections of the ancient-era library to a certain extent,” Dr. Söğüt said. “We also uncovered the columns and superstructure elements belonging to the courtyard area. In the upcoming period, by reconstructing a portion of these columns, we want visitors to witness the grandeur of the ancient library.”

The Fall Of The Ancient Library

Around the year 610 C.E., a large earthquake hit Stratonikeia, destroying parts of the city and leading to the library’s abandonment.

“We found the columns in the position they fell in,” said Dr. Söğüt, as reported by the Daily Sabah. “We will restore them to their original standing position on-site.”

Discoveries like the fallen columns and the mosaics that were added centuries after the library was first built have allowed researchers to both map the building’s layout and determine how it evolved over the centuries. “We now understand how this building changed across different eras, how it was restored after disasters, and how it continued to serve the community,” Dr. Söğüt noted.

Excavations have been ongoing at Stratonikeia since 1977, but there is still plenty for archaeologists to uncover. In 2023, the original “Dancing Muses” statue by Philiskos of Rhodes was discovered in the city’s Roman baths.

Researchers can now add this magnificent library to the list of stunning historical structures and artifacts that have been found in the city over the past 50 years — and look forward to their next important discovery.

