Archaeologists in the ancient city of Assos in modern-day Türkiye have uncovered a 1,700-year-old Roman ringstone with a depiction of Athena, the goddess who was believed to have protected the city. The ringstone dates back to the 2nd or 3rd century C.E. and was likely used as a seal by an important figure during the Roman Imperial Period.

Assos, which was first settled during the Bronze Age, has been an important site for historical and archaeological research for years. The city was a thriving hub under Greek and Roman rule, with notable figures like Aristotle once living there. Despite its eventual decline, Assos remains one of the best-preserved examples of a polis city-state today.

In addition to the ringstone, researchers have also uncovered other artifacts at the site, including a Byzantine-era complex. These findings continue to shed light on the ancient city’s significance throughout history.

Archaeologists Unearth A 1,700-Year-Old Athena Ringstone In Assos

For nearly 40 years, archaeologists have excavated the ruins of Assos, an ancient city in the Ayvacık district of Çanakkale, Türkiye. First settled during the Bronze Age and later falling under Greek and then Roman control, Assos was declared to be under the protection of the goddess Athena.

Alongside 20 researchers, Professor Nurettin Arslan of the Department of Archeology at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University’s Faculty of Science and Letters is conducting archaeological digs within the ancient city. Recently, the team uncovered the precious Roman ringstone with the image of Athena.

“During our work this year, we found a valuable ringstone made of stone in the Ksenedochion structure. This ringstone depicts Athena, who was the main goddess of the city, standing,” Arslan said, according to the Daily Sabah.

The researchers estimated that the ringstone dated back to the 2nd or 3rd century C.E., long after the city’s initial founding. Given its engraving, the ringstone likely served as a seal, identifying a person of high social rank during the Roman Imperial Period about 1,700 years ago.

“As far as we know, such stones were quite common during the Roman period, but they were also used before and after that era. We can say that this belonged to a prominent person in the city and was used as a seal,” Arslan said. This seal would likely be comparable to a modern-day signature.

The Long History Of The City Of Assos

The earliest evidence of humans in Assos dates as far back as the Paleolithic era, roughly 200,000 years ago. It was settled during the Bronze Age.

According to ancient texts, the Greek city of Assos was officially founded in the 7th century B.C.E. by Methymnians from the island of Lesbos.

By the 6th century B.C.E., Assos fell under the influence of the kingdom of Lydia. Eventually, the Persian Empire won the city, but by the 5th century B.C.E., it became part of the Athenian Confederacy. The Persian Empire then controlled it once again until the rise of Alexander the Great. Eventually, the city came under the ownership of the Roman Empire.

Under Roman rule, the city flourished. But as time went on and it was taken over by groups like the Byzantines and the Seljuk Turks, its influence and popularity waned. By the 14th century, Assos had been conquered by the Ottoman Turks. Despite its dwindling influence, Assos remains one of the best-preserved examples of a polis city-state known to archaeologists.

Its presence as a center of influence in Roman times has made it a hotspot for historical and archaeological research in recent decades.

So far, researchers have unearthed artifacts from several historical periods. Along with the ringstone, Arslan and his team have also uncovered a Byzantine-era complex near the ancient city’s western gate.

“Currently, we are working in the large Byzantine-era structure complex located just behind the western gate, which we can describe as an inn or guesthouse. Each year, we uncover one part of this large structure. Today, we are inside one of these spaces. The structure consists of numerous rooms, each with its unique functions. We aim to understand this structure’s function and purpose and how the spaces were used,” Arslan said.

These findings confirm how important Assos has been for archaeological research and improving our understanding of our ancient past.

