The Remains Of A World War 2 Tank Were Just Found Right Beneath A Family’s Garden In Poland

A family in Świerczów recently helped archaeologists unearth the wreckage of a Soviet tank that had been sitting right beneath their lawn since the 1950s.

In the Polish village of Świerczów, locals often heard a legend about an enormous tank that had been buried under a nearby house’s garden. For years, it was dismissed as just that, a legend. But a search group recently decided to investigate further — and they discovered that the legend was true.

After using metal detectors to examine a residential garden, the group turned up the remains of a Soviet tank. It likely broke down in Świerczów in the 1950s, after which the property owner buried it.

After that point, the story of the tank passed into legend — until now.

The World War II-Era Soviet Tank Found Under A Polish Garden

According to Zwiadowca Historii — a Polish news outlet that focuses on metal detecting, historical exploration, and artifacts from World War II — the story of the tank indeed began with a mere legend. In the village of Świerczów, many locals had heard the story of the “tank in the garden.” But when Mariusz Kłakulak of the “Bats” Exploration and Search Group received a call from someone who said that they had once seen the tank and believed that it was buried on their family’s property, he decided to investigate.

Armed with his metal detector, Kłakulak headed out to the residential garden in question, where he found two youths at work. According to Zwiadowca Historii, they knew the legend, and had already dug up half the garden. The trio teamed up and before long, Kłakulak’s metal detector began to light up.

As they continued to dig, they began to find pieces of metal. But the metal wasn’t just leftover debris. It quickly became clear that the diggers had come across the legendary tank buried in the garden.

Kłakulak was sure to give credit to everyone involved, saying, “Today’s discovery is primarily thanks to two teenagers – Antek and Patryk – who tirelessly dug into the ground, accurately pinpointing the location of the vehicle’s remains.”

The tank appears to be a Soviet T-34 or IS tank, both of which were used by the Soviet Army during World War II. The diggers have found multiple parts of the tank, including a gearbox, four wheels, gears and bearings, and several other smaller parts that have not yet been identified.

And Kłakulak thinks that there may be more to find: “According to the rest of the story, there may still be a turret with a barrel from that tank somewhere nearby.”

But how exactly did the tank get here in the first place?

The History Behind The “Tank In The Garden”

It doesn’t seem that the tank ended up under the garden because of a battle during World War II. Rather, local legend states that the tank broke down in Świerczów sometime in the 1950s, years after the war had ended, when Poland was a satellite state of the Soviet Union.

“In the 1950s, a tank passed through here,” said Patrycja Suchorska, who first heard the story from her grandparents. “Quite simply, the vehicle broke down on our property. Soldiers detached the damaged part and left it on one of the properties.”

According to Suchorska family lore, the tank was left on the property, and Patrycja’s grandfather, Piotr, realized that it was too heavy for him to move. With the help of his sons, he dug a hole, and pushed the tank inside. Over the years, the story of the “tank in the garden” then faded into myth.

But as the story of this tank goes to show, local legends can be based in truth. Sometimes it only takes a metal detector, patience, and some help to dig up lost secrets.

After reading about the tank found beneath a garden in Poland, go inside the surprising story of Russia’s Tsar Tank, its enormous, tricycle-shaped tank from World War II. Then, learn about the Winged Hussars, the fierce winged cavalrymen from Polish history.