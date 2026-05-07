The Remains Of A World War 2 Tank Were Just Found Right Beneath A Family’s Garden In Poland

By Kaleena Fraga | Edited By John Kuroski
Published May 7, 2026

A family in Świerczów recently helped archaeologists unearth the wreckage of a Soviet tank that had been sitting right beneath their lawn since the 1950s.

World War II Tank Excavated In Poland

“Bats” Exploration and Search GroupThe group uncovered four wheels, some of the tank’s track, a gearbox with an axle, and a wealth of small parts that have not yet been identified.

In the Polish village of Świerczów, locals often heard a legend about an enormous tank that had been buried under a nearby house’s garden. For years, it was dismissed as just that, a legend. But a search group recently decided to investigate further — and they discovered that the legend was true.

After using metal detectors to examine a residential garden, the group turned up the remains of a Soviet tank. It likely broke down in Świerczów in the 1950s, after which the property owner buried it.

After that point, the story of the tank passed into legend — until now.

The World War II-Era Soviet Tank Found Under A Polish Garden

According to Zwiadowca Historii — a Polish news outlet that focuses on metal detecting, historical exploration, and artifacts from World War II — the story of the tank indeed began with a mere legend. In the village of Świerczów, many locals had heard the story of the “tank in the garden.” But when Mariusz Kłakulak of the “Bats” Exploration and Search Group received a call from someone who said that they had once seen the tank and believed that it was buried on their family’s property, he decided to investigate.

Armed with his metal detector, Kłakulak headed out to the residential garden in question, where he found two youths at work. According to Zwiadowca Historii, they knew the legend, and had already dug up half the garden. The trio teamed up and before long, Kłakulak’s metal detector began to light up.

Tank Found In Swierczow Poland

“Bats” Exploration and Search GroupBit by bit, the tank was excavated from the ground beneath the residential garden.

As they continued to dig, they began to find pieces of metal. But the metal wasn’t just leftover debris. It quickly became clear that the diggers had come across the legendary tank buried in the garden.

Kłakulak was sure to give credit to everyone involved, saying, “Today’s discovery is primarily thanks to two teenagers – Antek and Patryk – who tirelessly dug into the ground, accurately pinpointing the location of the vehicle’s remains.”

Wolrd War 2 Tank In Polish Garden

“Bats” Exploration and Search GroupThe tank had reportedly broken down on the property in the 1950s.

The tank appears to be a Soviet T-34 or IS tank, both of which were used by the Soviet Army during World War II. The diggers have found multiple parts of the tank, including a gearbox, four wheels, gears and bearings, and several other smaller parts that have not yet been identified.

And Kłakulak thinks that there may be more to find: “According to the rest of the story, there may still be a turret with a barrel from that tank somewhere nearby.”

But how exactly did the tank get here in the first place?

The History Behind The “Tank In The Garden”

It doesn’t seem that the tank ended up under the garden because of a battle during World War II. Rather, local legend states that the tank broke down in Świerczów sometime in the 1950s, years after the war had ended, when Poland was a satellite state of the Soviet Union.

Soviet Tank Found In Poland

“Bats” Exploration and Search GroupMultiple parts of the Soviet tank have been dug up, including a gearbox, four wheels, gears and bearings, and a number of smaller, unidentified pieces.

“In the 1950s, a tank passed through here,” said Patrycja Suchorska, who first heard the story from her grandparents. “Quite simply, the vehicle broke down on our property. Soldiers detached the damaged part and left it on one of the properties.”

According to Suchorska family lore, the tank was left on the property, and Patrycja’s grandfather, Piotr, realized that it was too heavy for him to move. With the help of his sons, he dug a hole, and pushed the tank inside. Over the years, the story of the “tank in the garden” then faded into myth.

But as the story of this tank goes to show, local legends can be based in truth. Sometimes it only takes a metal detector, patience, and some help to dig up lost secrets.

After reading about the tank found beneath a garden in Poland, go inside the surprising story of Russia’s Tsar Tank, its enormous, tricycle-shaped tank from World War II. Then, learn about the Winged Hussars, the fierce winged cavalrymen from Polish history.

All That's Interesting Logo
Our Editorial Standards

All That's Interesting is a U.S.-based digital publisher that employs subject-level experts to produce our articles. Each article is written by a staff member or a highly-vetted freelancer, and is reviewed by at least one editor. For licensing and permission inquiries, visit Wright's Media.

Become a member to help support our work and enjoy our site ad-free.

author
Kaleena Fraga
author
Kaleena Fraga
A senior staff writer for All That's Interesting since 2021 and co-host of the History Uncovered Podcast, Kaleena Fraga graduated with a dual degree in American History and French Language and Literature from Oberlin College. She previously ran the presidential history blog History First, and has had work published in The Washington Post, Gastro Obscura, and elsewhere. She has published more than 1,200 pieces on topics including history and archaeology. She is based in Brooklyn, New York.
editor
John Kuroski
editor
John Kuroski
Based in Brooklyn, New York, John Kuroski is the editorial director of All That's Interesting. He graduated from New York University with a degree in history, earning a place in the Phi Alpha Theta honor society for history students. An editor at All That's Interesting since 2015, his areas of expertise include modern American history and the ancient Near East. In an editing career spanning 17 years, he previously served as managing editor of Elmore Magazine in New York City for seven years.
Citation copied
COPY
Cite This Article
Fraga, Kaleena. "The Remains Of A World War 2 Tank Were Just Found Right Beneath A Family’s Garden In Poland." AllThatsInteresting.com, May 7, 2026, https://allthatsinteresting.com/swierczow-poland-world-war-2-tank. Accessed May 8, 2026.
You might also like