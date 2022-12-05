Fortunately, no humans or animals were injured in the car accident.

On December 1, a “reckless driver” struck two vehicles in a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas — and according to the police, the driver in question was a dog.

In a statement on Facebook, Kilgore Police reported, “One of the victims saw the suspect barrelling down on him but couldn’t get out of the way. He was shocked to see the driver was a dog! Yep, the pooch was actually behind the wheel when the crash occurred.”

The dog, their investigation revealed, had been left in his owners’ truck while they were shopping in the store. While waiting for his owners to return, the dog “got a little antsy and bounced around the cab.” His leash got caught on the emergency brake, released it, and set the truck in motion, causing it to collide with two other vehicles in the parking lot.

Police also said that the truck’s steering column was damaged, which made it easier for an accident to happen.

“It doesn’t sound feasible,” the statement continues, “but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash. He certainly has a guilty look on his face.”

Fortunately, neither the dog nor any humans were injured in the crash.

The Facebook statement garnered quite a bit of attention, with nearly 600 comments, including one from Kilgore Animal Control that reads, “I did NOT issue this pup[‘]s license, before anyone asks…”

Thankfully, the situation was handled quickly, and the poor pup was able to avoid a stint in the doghouse.

