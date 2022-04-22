New evidence about what caused Jesus' death uncovered, record-breaking underground city excavated, dinosaur killed the day the asteroid struck unearthed.

Astonishing New Study Claims That Jesus Actually Died From A Dislocated Shoulder

First mentioned in extant literature in 1354, the Shroud of Turin is a large piece of linen that’s said to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ. Some say that not only does the shroud feature stains from Christ’s blood, but that it even bears a full image of him, akin to a photographic negative of what he looked like at the time of his death. On the other hand, the scientific community disputes these claims and even the Catholic Church refuses to weigh in one way or the other. But that hasn’t stopped believers from closely studying the shroud for centuries, hoping to glean crucial insights into what exactly happened during the crucifixion.

Now, one doctor-turned priest has published a medical paper claiming that the Shroud of Turin proves that Jesus didn’t actually die from the crucifixion, but from a dislocated shoulder. The new evidence claims that Jesus’ right shoulder was dislocated so severely that his right arm was stretched a full four inches longer than his left, causing an arterial rupture that ultimately proved fatal.

Discover the full story behind these bold new claims here.

Archaeologists In Turkey Have Discovered The Largest Underground City In The World

The Turkish town of Midyat has such a rich history that it practically serves as an open-air museum. Now, archaeologists have discovered a completely different history hidden beneath the foundations of the ancient town — the world’s largest underground city.

Conservationists in Midyat discovered this massive subterranean space by sheer luck while cleaning the litany of historical streets and buildings in the town. They stumbled upon a hidden entrance to a cave, then spotted a curious passage — which led them to a colossal complex that left archaeologists in awe.

Dig deeper in this report.

Paleontologists In North Dakota Just Found The Remains Of A Dinosaur That Was Killed The Day The Asteroid Struck

Some 66 million years ago, a devastating asteroid struck Earth, obliterating the dinosaurs and heralding the rise of mammals. Now, paleontologists working in North Dakota believe that they’ve found a number of unlucky creatures who died on that fateful day. Their findings will be presented in full in a BBC documentary, Dinosaurs: The Final Day.

At the Tanis dig site in North Dakota, University of Manchester graduate student Robert DePalma led a team that uncovered a number of ancient animals that appear to have perished in the hours following the strike. They found a preserved pterosaur egg, fish with debris in their gills, and, remarkably, the leg of a dinosaur called the Thescelosaurus.

Read on here.