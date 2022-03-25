Ancient curse tablet unearthed in Israel, history of the Bering Land Bridge rewritten, coin marking Julius Caesar's assassination goes to auction.

Archaeologists In Israel Just Deciphered A Biblical-Era Tablet Inscribed With A Dramatic Curse From God

“Cursed, cursed, cursed – cursed by the God YHW./ You will die cursed./ Cursed you will surely die./ Cursed by YHW – cursed, cursed, cursed.”

Approximately 3,200 years ago, someone carved these words into a tiny piece of lead near a sacred altar in northern Israel. Centuries later, the Bible would speak of Moses’ followers pledging that anyone who makes an idol of God shall be cursed during a gathering at Mount Ebal — which is precisely where archaeologists just found an ancient tablet featuring a fiery curse from God.

Not only does this tablet confirm one of the Bible’s most dramatic stories, experts say that this small piece of stone could revolutionize our understanding of who actually wrote the Bible in the first place.

Scientists Just Determined That A Massive Ice Wall Blocked The Bering Land Bridge, Likely Forcing The First Americans To Arrive By Boat

Scientists have long suggested that the first people who migrated from Asia to the Americas traveled over the land bridge known as Beringia that connected the two continents. But a new study has posited that this overland route would have been impossible for millennia — as an enormous 300-story-tall ice wall blocked any attempts at passage.

A Gold Coin Minted To Celebrate Julius Caesar’s Assassination Is Expected To Fetch $2 Million At Auction

After leading a group of Roman senators to assassinate Julius Caesar on March 15, 44 B.C.E., Marcus Junius Brutus minted a coin to mark the occasion. Now, one of these coins is set to be auctioned off by Numismatica Ars Classica, who expects it will attract bids in the millions of dollars.

