The Colorado River toad secretes a psychedelic compound known as 5-MeO-DMT, which scientists believe may be an effective treatment for depression and anxiety.

The Colorado River toad is greenish brown, bulbous, and can be found in the Sonoran desert, which spreads across northwestern Mexico as well as parts of California and Arizona. And scientists now suspect that a toxic substance secreted from its skin could have antidepressant properties.

This discovery is part of a larger scientific inquiry into how psychedelics can be used to treat anxiety and depression.

The Psychedelic Powers Of The Colorado River Toad’s Poison

A new study published in Nature has investigated the powers of the Colorado River toad (Incilius alvarius), also known as the Sonoran Desert toad. When frightened, this toad secretes a toxic substance that has psychedelic properties (“toad venom” is a misnomer, as the toad’s secretions are not injected via fangs). Though it’s powerful enough to kill a dog, humans only experience mild irritation — as well as hallucinogenic side effects.

Indeed, people have long sought out the Colorado River toad because these secretions have psychedelic properties. People will lick the toad or extract the toxin so that they can dry it and smoke it. Scientists then became curious to see if this psychedelic substance had any therapeutic potential.

A group of researchers from New York’s Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai as well as Columbia University studied the compound 5-MeO-DMT, which is extracted from the toad’s secretions. Using mice, they sought to find out how it would interact with a serotonin receptor called the 5-HT1A receptor.

Most research on psychedelics has focused on a different receptor, 5-HT2A, because it produces hallucinations. But 5-HT1A has also showed potential in developing new drugs for depression and anxiety, and the toad’s poison seemed to activate it.

They found that the toad’s secretions had a similar antidepressant and anti-anxiety effect in mice to LSD. But the secretions did not produce psychedelic reactions — which could make it an ideal drug for humans.

“Our studies uncover molecular aspects of 5-HT1A-targeted psychedelics and therapeutics,” the study’s authors explain, “which may facilitate the future development of new medications for neuropsychiatric disorders.”

Their research is part of a much larger push to use psychedelics to treat depression and anxiety.

The Connection Between Psychedelics And Treating Mental Illness

Colorado River toad poison is not the only psychedelic that scientists are looking at for its therapeutic properties. In recent years, substances like LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin (found in “magic mushrooms”) have all shown promise for treating various mental illnesses.

Studies have shown that psychedelics like these can be effective treatments for anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. But there’s still a lot that remains unknown about how these drugs work. And taking psychedelics to treat mental illness is far from risk-free.

As The New York Times reported in 2023, drugs like these can have adverse side effects. They can trigger a psychotic or manic episode in some users or even induce schizophrenia in people with a family history of schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

Psychedelics can also be dangerous for people with high blood pressure, heart disease, and arrhythmias. They can trigger a seizure in people with epilepsy and could be harmful for people with traumatic brain injuries.

Still, they’ve shown great promise in treating difficult cases of depression and anxiety. And the Colorado River toad may play a part in future research about psychedelics and mental illness. According to the new study, the toad’s secretions could very well be a powerful ingredient in antidepressant drugs.

After reading about the possibly antidepressant powers of Colorado River toad poison, discover the story of ibogaine, the controversial drug which some say helps addicts quit. Then, go inside the fascinating history of peyote, the psychedelic used by Native Americans for thousands of years.