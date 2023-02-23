Since Venice is built on more than 100 islands, its canals are crucial for transportation, commerce, and emergency services — and the low water levels are causing major impacts.

Venice is famous for its winding canals and romantic gondolas, but the iconic vessels have been grounded recently as the city experiences a period of historic low tide that has left many of its canals dried up, muddy, and untraversable.

Like this gallery?

Share it: Flipboard

Email And if you liked this post, be sure to check out these popular posts: 1 of 15 A gondola sits at the bottom of a dry canal in Venice. Twitter/Gulf News 2 of 15 Several gondolas perched on the mud in a Venice canal. Twitter/Gulf News 3 of 15 Venice residents and tourists looking over a dried-up canal. Facebook/CBS News 4 of 15 Some of Venice's smaller canals have become impassable for emergency service boats. Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images 5 of 15 Boats that are necessary for transportation and deliveries cannot get through some of Venice's canals. Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images 6 of 15 A mixture of drought conditions and unusually low tides has caused the canals of Venice to start drying up. Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images 7 of 15 While some of the city's smaller canals are impassable, larger ones remain open to boat traffic. Twitter/LCI 8 of 15 A bridge over a muddy canal in Venice. Twitter/Pubity 9 of 15 Venice is built atop more than 100 islands, and boats are required to navigate from place to place. YouTube 10 of 15 Boats sit stranded in a canal with little water. YouTube 11 of 15 The typical water level of the canal can be seen on these stairs. YouTube 12 of 15 The foundations of Venice's ancient homes are exposed by the low water levels. Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images 13 of 15 The lack of water has put a damper on many tourists' visits, but it has had more of an impact on residents who rely on the canals for transportation, deliveries, and emergency services. Facebook/Ian Bremmer 14 of 15 Thankfully, heavy rain is expected soon. Twitter/El Dato Noticias Morelos 15 of 15 Like this gallery?

Share it: Flipboard

Email

The Famous Canals Of Venice Are Drying Up Due To Drought Conditions And Unusually Low Tides View Gallery

Images of the drought-ridden city first appeared on social media on Feb. 17, 2023. Some photos featured canals with barely a puddle of water in them. Because water levels are so low, many of the city's gondolas, water taxis, and emergency boats are struggling to operate.

The drought has surprised both locals and tourists. As the "City of Water," Venice typically deals with the opposite problem. In 2019, Venice experienced massive flooding that put many parts of the city under six feet of water — the highest levels in 50 years, according to Insider.

Emergency services rely heavily on the canals to transport people in need of medical care to hospitals, respond to emergency calls, and put out fires. Because of this, the lack of water has overwhelmed many first responders.

"Our operators are often forced to stop their craft at a distance and to proceed on foot, in many cases transporting patients by hand," said Paolo Rossi, the head of emergency health services, according to People. "We guarantee every intervention, but we are doing it with an added burden of difficulty."

The city is hoping for a much-needed rainstorm in the next few days. Until then, experts are working on solutions to the issue.

According to Reuters, environmental experts and officials are blaming low tides, a high-pressure system, sea currents, and a full moon for the Venetian drought.

Last summer, Italian officials declared a state of emergency in agricultural areas served by the Po River, which had 61 percent less water than usual. And over the winter, the Alps received 53 percent less snowfall than they typically do, which is also contributing to the region's dry conditions.

However, Alvise Papa, the head of the tides office at the Venice City Council, says the drought affecting nearby lakes and rivers isn't the only thing contributing to the lack of water in Venice. "It is caused by a stationary anticyclone with high pressure that prevents the entry of storm systems in the Mediterranean, halting precipitation and amplifying the low tide," she said.

Because of the alarming frequency of droughts and their extreme effects, many environmentalist groups, experts, and officials are calling for rapid changes.

"We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021," climate expert Massimiliano Pasqui from the Italian scientific research institute CNR stated. "We need 50 days of rain."

Legambiente, an Italian environmental group, is calling for rapid climate-change legislation from the government to prevent future issues in the area. On their website, the group lists priorities, strategies, and milestones for preventing droughts like those that are currently impacting northern Italy.

In a strong statement, the group concluded: "No more delays allowed. We need to start preventing the 'water emergency' that will increasingly characterize our territory by stopping to think about it only when the damage has already been done."

After reading about the drought in Venice, look at 21 shocking photos of the 2019 Venice floods. Then, learn more about Earth's climate crisis through powerful images from around the world.