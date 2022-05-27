Ancient phallus carving found at Hadrian's Wall, Bronze Age funeral pyre uncovered in Italy, Roman "service station" unearthed in England.

An Amateur Archaeologist Just Found An Ancient Roman Penis Carving At Hadrian’s Wall

Built by the Roman Emperor Hadrian in the second century C.E., Hadrian’s Wall was a massive defensive fortification that stretched across the entire width of what is now northern England in hopes of keeping any invaders out of Roman Britannia. To this day, archaeologists are finding a wealth of historical treasures from the era in which Roman soldiers were stationed at the wall some 1,700 years ago.

One recent excavation at the Vindolanda site in Hexham, Northumberland uncovered a particularly eye-catching artifact — a stone featuring a scatalogical insult made by one soldier against another alongside a carving of a phallus. To date, this is the 13th ancient Roman penis carving found at this section of Hadrian’s Wall alone.

Bronze-Age Funeral Pyre Found Undisturbed In Italy — With The Remains Of Almost 200 People Inside

Salorno—Dos de la Forca has captivated historians for decades. The 3,000-year-old site was first discovered and identified as a funeral pyre in 1986. But only now have bioanthropologists completed excavations and offered detailed analyses of its charred contents — and learned they were the cremated remains of up to 172 people.

Ancient Roman “Service Station” Unearthed In England During Soccer Field Construction

Modern-day travelers often like to stop to grab a snack and stretch their legs. And, apparently, so did ancient Romans. Archeologists in England have just uncovered what was once a busting “service station” alongside a major Roman route in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire.

