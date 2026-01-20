The weapon, a Colt Model 1908 pistol, was still loaded and stashed away in the wall of a catacomb beneath Thornton Distilling Co. in the Chicago suburb of Thornton, Illinois.

Hidden in the walls of Thornton Distilling Co. in the Chicago suburb of Thornton, Illinois, workers recently found a shocking relic of the past: a gun from the Prohibition era. The weapon, identified as a Colt Model 1908, was still loaded with bullets that appeared to be from the 1920s.

The distillery is known to have had deep ties to Al Capone — but employees said they never expected to find proof of the infamous criminal’s connection to the business.

A Hidden Gun From The Prohibition Era

Owner Andrew Howell and head distiller Ari Klafter found the gun while exploring the possibility of adding more lighting to an underground catacomb beneath the distillery. The weapon was tucked away inside a wall, clearly meant to be hidden.

“It’s been a crazy morning,” Howell told Region News Source. He explained that he was taking measurements when he came across the gun. “There’s an old potbelly stove vent in the wall, and about three feet in I discovered a void,” Howell said. “While probing the area, I felt something, shined my flashlight, and saw the pistol’s chrome finish.”

Howell and Klafter immediately called the police. The weapon wasn’t in the law enforcement database, so it wasn’t linked to any criminal activity — but it was still loaded. The responding officer noted that the bullets looked like they were from the 1920s. The gun was later identified as a Colt Model 1908, confirming that it was indeed an antique from the Prohibition era.

“At any other work place, this would be a very unusual thing to happen,” Klafter told WGN-TV, “but here, with all the history of this building, it kind of makes sense.”

The Distillery’s Connection To Al Capone

Originally built in 1857, Thornton Distilling Co. is the oldest standing brewery in all of Illinois. During Prohibition, it was owned by Carl Ebner, who publicly produced and sold soda at the business. Secretly, however, he continued to produce beer. Eventually, federal agents raided the facility and dumped thousands of gallons of beer into Thorn Creek.

After that debacle, ownership of the property fell under the influence of Al Capone and the Chicago Syndicate, who used the facility to supply alcohol to speakeasies throughout Chicago. No direct connection has been found between any significant historical figure and the firearm, however.

“We always heard lore, stories about that underground catacomb, that’s where Capone would take people, and they had tunnels down there,” Klafter said. “We always took that with a grain of salt, and then actually seeing this, from that era, breathes new life into some of these stories we’ve been hearing.”

Authorities emphasized that there is no danger to the public related to this discovery, as they ensured the handgun was safe and unloaded. It was then returned to Howell for safekeeping.

“If it’s safe to display, we plan to include it with the other artifacts at our bar and restaurant,” Howell said. “It would be a great addition to our historic tours.”

