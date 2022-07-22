"Monumental" Roman city uncovered in Spain, England's oldest shipwreck found in Dorset, decades-old murder case solved in New Jersey.

Archaeologists In Spain Just Discovered A “Monumental” Roman City That’s Totally Missing From Any Historical Records

When researchers from the University of Zaragoza in Aragón, Spain were recently asked to tend to some neglected ruins, they never expected to stumble upon an entire ancient Roman city of “monumental proportions.”

Located near the modern town of Artieda, this Roman settlement includes streets, sewer systems, pieces of statues, what’s believed to be a temple, as well as a bathhouse complete with a mosaic floor featuring elaborate nautical and religious motifs. Furthermore, the researchers remain shocked that this vast city has no known name and is not mentioned anywhere in the historical record.

Learn more about this astonishing find here.

This Cargo Vessel That Sank Seven Centuries Ago Has Just Been Declared The Oldest Shipwreck In English History

Seven-hundred-and-fifty years ago, a ship sank in Poole bay in Dorset, England. Now, this shipwreck has been declared England’s oldest, and given government protection.

The excavation revealed “exceptionally preserved” timber, as well as unworked Purbeck marble. Furthermore, the wreck was dubbed the “Mortar Shipwreck” because it contained mortar bowls used for grinding grain into flour.

Dig deeper in this report.

New Jersey’s “Princess Doe” Was Just Identified — 40 Years After Her Murder

Forty years ago, the remains of a teenage girl beaten beyond recognition were found in a graveyard in Blairstown, New Jersey. Dubbed “Princess Doe,” she was buried by locals, who always wondered about her identity.

Now, thanks to DNA evidence and the confession of a convicted killer, Princess Doe has finally been identified as Dawn Olanick. What’s more, investigators have also named her suspected killer, Arthur Kinlaw.

Read on here.