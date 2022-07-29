This Week In History News, Jul. 24 – 30

Published July 29, 2022

Archaeologists find Ice Age "ghost tracks" in Utah, Hitler's gold watch set to go to auction, Slovenian fires set off bombs from World War I.

Archaeologists In Utah Just Stumbled Upon 12,000-Year-Old Footprints In The Great Salt Lake Desert

Footprints Found In Utah

Cornell UniversityThese footprints were found near those uncovered in September 2021 at New Mexico’s White Sands National Park, which are the oldest known human tracks in all of North America.

While on their way to another dig site, two archaeologists driving through Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert just happened upon an enormous set of 12,000-year-old footprints made by Ice Age humans right there in the sand alongside their car.

Even more fortuitous is the fact that these particular kinds of footprints, known as “ghost tracks,” only appear once in a great while and otherwise remain completely hidden. When atmospheric moisture conditions are just right, ghost tracks suddenly emerge from the sand before quickly disappearing again as if they were never even there.

See more from this historic find here.

A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction

Adolf Hitler's Gold Watch

Alexander Historical Auctions/Pen NewsAdolf Hitler’s personalized gold watch was acquired by French soldier Robert Mignot while storming Hitler’s hideout in the Bavarian mountains.

On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.

Sergeant Robert Mignot was with the Régiment that day. As French soldiers began looting the property for symbolic war prizes, Mignot came across a personalized gold watch bearing the initials “AH.”

The watch had belonged to none other than Adolf Hitler himself.

Dig deeper in this report.

A Devastating Wildfire Is Setting Off Bombs From World War I In Slovenia

Slovenia Wildfire

Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesA large wildfire burns in the hills above the village of Temnica, Slovenia.

In Slovenia, the wildfires sweeping the country are bad enough. But the blazes are also igniting century-old bombs, relics of World War I.

On July 22, one of the “unexploded ordnances” blew up — and showered Slovenian firefighters with 100-year-old shrapnel. In fact, the explosions have become so frequent that officials battling the blaze in Slovenia’s southwest region of Kras stopped keeping count.

Read on here.

