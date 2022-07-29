Archaeologists find Ice Age "ghost tracks" in Utah, Hitler's gold watch set to go to auction, Slovenian fires set off bombs from World War I.

Archaeologists In Utah Just Stumbled Upon 12,000-Year-Old Footprints In The Great Salt Lake Desert

While on their way to another dig site, two archaeologists driving through Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert just happened upon an enormous set of 12,000-year-old footprints made by Ice Age humans right there in the sand alongside their car.

Even more fortuitous is the fact that these particular kinds of footprints, known as “ghost tracks,” only appear once in a great while and otherwise remain completely hidden. When atmospheric moisture conditions are just right, ghost tracks suddenly emerge from the sand before quickly disappearing again as if they were never even there.

A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction

On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.

Sergeant Robert Mignot was with the Régiment that day. As French soldiers began looting the property for symbolic war prizes, Mignot came across a personalized gold watch bearing the initials “AH.”

The watch had belonged to none other than Adolf Hitler himself.

A Devastating Wildfire Is Setting Off Bombs From World War I In Slovenia

In Slovenia, the wildfires sweeping the country are bad enough. But the blazes are also igniting century-old bombs, relics of World War I.

On July 22, one of the “unexploded ordnances” blew up — and showered Slovenian firefighters with 100-year-old shrapnel. In fact, the explosions have become so frequent that officials battling the blaze in Slovenia’s southwest region of Kras stopped keeping count.

